Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg re-enact sensual 'Ghost' scene (with cake!)

Many have tried to recreate the famously romantic scene around the pottery wheel from the movie "Ghost" over the year. But if you've ever wondered what it would look like with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg instead of Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, you now have the answer ... for better or worse.
The cooking duo we never knew we needed in our lives recently starred in a new promotional spot for the second season of "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" by re-enacting the famous scene. But in true Martha fashion, they're sensuously frosting a cake instead of sculpting pottery.
The Righteous Brothers' "Unchained Melody" plays as Snoop and Martha, who have been unlikely friends since he appeared on her show back in 2008, taste a spinning chocolate cake.
Martha Stewart makes an intimate confession during 'Never Have I Ever' game
The commercial for the VH1 show first aired on Sunday night during MTV's Video Music Awards after Entertainment Weekly had a sneak peek beforehand. The new commercial has spawned a wide range of reactions across social media — from utterly perplexed to downright giddy.
The show, which returns on Oct. 16, will include all-star guests like Jamie Foxx, Anthony Anderson, P. Diddy and Kate Upton.
We can't wait to see if Snoop's signature cocktail, The Laid Back, makes a return to the program and whether Martha has picked up any more new slang from her cooking buddy.
