We want to be part of this 'SNL' group singing about the wonders of Costco

It's pretty clear that Kim Kardashian West's hosting turn on "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend was an all-around success.

But that review is based solely on the sketches that made it to air. And now, having seen the Cut for Time sketch that didn't make it to air, "Costco Meeting," we have to revise that opinion to her appearance being plain old … awesome.

(Warning: some profanity in the video.)

In the sketch, Kardashian West pairs up with cast members Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang to form a pink latex-clad band called Glitter Revolution, designed to reach the younger demographic of Costco shoppers.

"We're a three-person bop factory where the smokestacks go," cried Bryant, and the others chimed with "whoo, whoo!"

Bowen explained, with a lot of sass, "We are Glitter Revolution," while Kardashian added, "And we want to know what the hell is up, Costco!"

As they address the "corporate freaks" in a Costco executive's office, they run through three key numbers: an homage to bulk shopping, Costco's supercheap restaurant food, and a slam against Costco's competitors.

Bowen Yang, Kim Kardashian West and Aidy Bryant are in the pink in this hilarious "Saturday Night Live" sketch. YouTube

We also love that not only is Kardashian West having a great time, she's also on the verge of cracking up more than once.

Just add this to the pile of "SNL" greatness from Saturday, in which Kardashian West blew everyone away with her monologue and jumped headfirst into sketches that focused on tired moms trying to have a club night out. (Even a sketch she wasn't in, about how every brand is making hard seltzer these days, hit the nail on the head.)