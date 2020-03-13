Watch Pink aggressively make pasta to deal with coronavirus-related stress

Sign up for our newsletter

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, people have been stocking up at grocery stores for several days now.

Now, the big question remains — what to make with all those pantry staples?

Some celebrities, it seems, are already putting some items to good use.

Pink is best known for her soulful music and energetic live shows, but it turns out she's pretty savvy when it comes to cooking.

This week, the singer shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen putting that famous energy to good use by making ravioli from scratch in her kitchen.

In the video, the pop star is forcefully kneading a ball of dough with a glass of red wine by her side.

“I’m stressed out! It’s all bad news …so I’m making ravioli,” she says in the video, which was captioned, “We’re gonna be okay though.Probably.I’m sure. Wash your disgusting hands."

Not only is the singer a creative cook, but she's doling out great advice, too, as both the medical community and government officials have advised people many, many times that effectively washing your hands is one of the best ways to combat the spread of germs.

Pink has invited fans into her gorgeous kitchen before, and she's showed off some pretty impressive culinary feats. Earlier this year, she posted a picture of a citrusy tangerine cake she made after picking a bunch of fresh tangerines. Take that, Martha Stewart!

In late 2019, Pink also shared an image of homemade cookies baking in the oven.

So is cooking during stressful times actually a good idea?

Pink, it seems, is definitely on the right track. According to a study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology, engaging in small, creative projects does actually help people relax amid stressful situations. Cooking isn't just a fun activity that helps keep anyone stuck at home occupied, but you also get a tasty, home-cooked meal out of it.

Homemade ravioli and a glass of wine sounds like a great way to start the weekend.