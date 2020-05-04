Watch Ina Garten and husband Jeffrey adorably share her famous giant cocktail

Not sure what to make for dinner? Stumped on how to make a cool cocktail? Ina Garten has plenty of ideas to make your time at home more delicious these days.

On Friday, the Food Network star joined Stephen Colbert for an at-home episode of "The Late Show." During her appearance, Garten made another batch of her famous quarantine cocktail (a giant cosmo!) and shared tips for pantry must-haves and Zoom dinner parties.

Hint: The standard rules of etiquette do not apply during a national pandemic.

To start, Garten reminisced about her viral success from a few weeks ago when she first made a cosmopolitan in an oversized glass.

"I had this glass, and I thought, 'This would be really funny.' I had no idea what was going to happen. It was like a bomb exploded," she recalled while showing off her "largest cocktail shaker ever."

The cookbook author then revealed why she posted the video at 9:30 a.m., which isn't an especially common time to start mixing alcoholic drinks. But when "you're quarantined, you can do whatever want, whenever you want," Garten quipped. "You can have chocolate cake in the morning, and you can have breakfast for dinner."

After pouring a hefty serving of the light pink drink into her giant martini glass, Garten called over her husband to share it with her.

"You want to see how good we are together in quarantine?" Garten asked Colbert. Then she handed Jeffrey a straw, remarking, "A straw for you, a straw for me. We're good."

The couple happily sipped away.

She then shared that she's considering hosting a Zoom dinner party after receiving an excellent tip from a friend on how to make them successful.

"The key ... is that everybody's eating the same thing, so you not only have that experience of seeing each other, but in fact, you have the experience of really smelling ... and eating the same thing," she said.

When asked about the most important pantry staples, she answered, "Certainly olive oil, all different kinds of pasta, canned tomatoes. You (can) make so many things with it. You can make soup, you can make pasta, you can make a frittata with spaghetti in it, you can make all kinds of things."

The superstar chef also joked about what people have chosen to stock up on during the coronavirus outbreak.

"People keep writing to me. I started this Instagram post saying what I'm cooking every day from the pantry and people are sending in, 'What do I do with ... some kind of red beans I have in the pantry?'" she said. "I'm like, 'Everybody got beans, but nobody knows what to do with them.'"

She also remarked that when you're stuck at home, healthy food doesn't always satisfy.

"A friend of mine said she got all these vegetables and all these healthy grains, and she went to the refrigerator, and all she wanted was a grilled cheese sandwich," Garten laughed. "That's really what we want."