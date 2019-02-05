Get the latest from TODAY

By Justin Chapple

Justin Chapple of Food & Wine's Mad Genius Tips is joining TODAY to share a few of his easy warming winter recipes. He shows us how to make pasta "fazool" soup with cannellini beans to pair with crunchy garlic bread bites.

Pasta 'Fazool'

Justin Chapple

For this riff on pasta e fagioli (pasta and beans) soup, I make this pasta "fazool" with canned tomatoes and dried oregano; that way, it can be prepared any time of year.

Spicy Garlic Bread Bites

Justin Chapple

These spicy, crunchy, garlicky bites are perfect for topping savory soups, dunking in your favorite dips or sprinkling over a fresh salad.

