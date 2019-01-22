Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Andrew Carmellini

Chef Andrew Carmellini is joining TODAY to share two of his signature Italian recipes. He shows us how to make tender braised lamb shanks with polenta and his grandmother's meat-filled ravioli with homemade tomato sauce.

Get The Recipe

Braised Lamb Shank 'Osso Buco' with Caprino Polenta

Andrew Carmellini

Braised meats are especially great to eat when it's chilly outside. Pairing these tender shanks with creamy polenta makes this dish even more comforting.

Get The Recipe

Grandmother's Ravioli

Andrew Carmellini

Ravioli is a pasta that makes people happy. I started making this dish over 20 years ago and now it's a permanent fixture on my menu. The recipe is not exactly like my grandmother's ravioli — I've done a little cheffy tweaking — but it's pretty close to her own Sunday-supper specialty.

If you like those comforting recipes, you should also try these:

Adam Richman's Chicken Marsala
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Adam Richman's Chicken Marsala

Adam Richman
Anthony Scotto's rich and creamy polenta
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Anthony Scotto's rich and creamy polenta

Anthony Scotto
Andrew Carmellini