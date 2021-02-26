Warm up with these 3 hearty and healthy vegan soups

Vegan chef Ed Harris is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite comforting veggie-based soup recipes. He shows us how to make chunky charred cauliflower soup, gingery carrot soup and creamy navy bean soup.

I love this soup because it's super easy and basic to make, has great flavor and it's gluten-free. It's also a great soup for freezing for a later date.

This healthy carrot soup recipe is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Serve with buttered toast or salad.

Bean-based soups are great winter-weather comfort foods. They are hearty, nourishing and full of healthy nutrients to help fight off colds. I like to serve this rich navy bean soup with garlic toast, salads or sandwiches.

