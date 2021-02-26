IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Headphones, jewelry and more exclusive TODAY deals for up to 74% off!

Warm up with these 3 hearty and healthy vegan soups

Chef Ed Harris makes incredibly creamy, comforting and healthy vegan carrot-ginger, navy bean and cauliflower soups.
/ Source: TODAY
By Ed Harris

Vegan chef Ed Harris is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite comforting veggie-based soup recipes. He shows us how to make chunky charred cauliflower soup, gingery carrot soup and creamy navy bean soup.

Charred Cauliflower Soup
Courtesy Ed Harris
Get The Recipe

Charred Cauliflower Soup

Ed Harris

I love this soup because it's super easy and basic to make, has great flavor and it's gluten-free. It's also a great soup for freezing for a later date.

Carrot-Ginger Soup
Courtesy Ed Harris
Get The Recipe

Carrot-Ginger Soup

Ed Harris

This healthy carrot soup recipe is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Serve with buttered toast or salad.

Navy Bean Soup
Courtesy Ed Harris
Get The Recipe

Navy Bean Soup

Ed Harris

Bean-based soups are great winter-weather comfort foods. They are hearty, nourishing and full of healthy nutrients to help fight off colds. I like to serve this rich navy bean soup with garlic toast, salads or sandwiches.

If you like those healthy soup recipes, you should also try these:

Joy Bauer's Potato-Leek Soup
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Potato-Leek Soup

Joy Bauer
Lentil Soup with Garlic and Parmesan
Alamy
Get The Recipe

Lentil Soup with Garlic and Parmesan

Matt Migliore
Ed Harris