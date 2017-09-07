share tweet pin email

Model Chrissy Teigen knows a thing or two about yummy food. Her cookbook Cravings is a New York Times best-seller, and we always have serious food envy when checking out her social media pages.

Mother's Day Brunch - low and slow scrambled eggs, chicken and waffles and roasted bacon, oh my! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 8, 2016 at 1:03pm PDT

So when Teigen posted a video of her burger-bun hack on Snapchat this week, you better believe we were paying attention.

During a Snapchat story, she showed off her teriyaki chicken burgers, which she called one of her top-five things ever. And as exotic and delicious as the burgers themselves sound, we couldn’t help but drool over how she hacked the bun.

Teigen took a regular burger bun cut in half, spread it with butter, scattered unsweetened coconut flakes on top and then popped it in the oven until it was golden and toasted for a truly epic upgrade.

While the special bun was used for the teriyaki chicken burgers (yum), we could only imagine how delicious it’d be on other types of burgers and sandwiches for a hint of tropical sweetness. And really, who even needs a filling with something like this? You could just eat it as a bread snack.

Teigen is currently working on a new cookbook, so maybe these burgers (and buns!) will get a full step-by-step recipe soon enough. In the meantime, though, we’ll just have to keep getting inspired by her food teases on social.

Mom's Tom Yum soup has been completed for book two! We added top ramen instant noodles to her homemade broth to make it like my favorite "mama" noodles (basically thai flavored instant ramen) from childhood. SOOOOOO good!!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 7, 2016 at 1:20pm PST

Follow Teigen on Snapchat for more food inspiration.