Walmart reveals the best-selling items sold online in every state

While shopping for everyday essentials at superstores is a mainstay across the country, the items people are most likely to buy really does vary, depending on where you live.
Walmart recently analyzed orders placed online at Walmart.com in 2017 and came up with its list of the bestselling items from state-to-state. About one-third of the states had a food or beverage item as its top-seller, while others, like crayons, glue sticks and coin banks, were pretty unique.
To figure out the store's best digital sellers, Walmart analyzed the top 25 most popular items purchased at Walmart.com for each state. In some cases, they found that one specific item — like the Barbie Farmer Doll — was outselling all other items. But in other cases, the bestsellers were grouped together into a general item from different brands, like orange juice or vanilla frosting.
Those with a sweet tooth may want to visit Arkansas, where shoppers seem to cherish chocolate above all else. Colorado would also be a great place to visit, as its bestseller is Peanut M&Ms. Maine shoppers like to stock up on brownie mix and in Washington, it appears home bakers are using lots of vanilla frosting.
Those of us who are less dessert-minded and prefer savory items may want to go to Minnesota, where residents stocked up on Flamin' Hot Cheetos last year. North Carolinians are big on mayonnaise and Oklahoma shoppers just can't get enough barbecue sauce.
As for beverages, it’s not surprising to see protein powder is a very popular order in health-minded California. Orange juice is a top seller in South Dakota but not in Florida, the nation's largest producer of oranges. Curiously, shoppers in the Sunshine State are ordering a lot of sparkling cider online. And for those who really just need a morning boost, head to Indiana, where residents get energized with lots of instant coffee.
Some non-food item standouts on the list include the Barbie Farmer doll (which Hawaiians seem to love) and oil-less fryers in Mississippi. In Alaska, antifreeze was the top-selling product in 2017 ... no surprise there!
Here's the complete list, broken down by every U.S. state:
Alabama: Crayons
Alaska: RV and marine antifreeze
Arizona: LOL Surprise Dolls
Arkansas: Chocolate
California: Protein powder
Colorado: M&Ms Peanut Chocolate Candy
Connecticut: "Ghost in the Shell" DVD
Delaware: Spiced jelly candy
Florida: Sparkling cider
Georgia: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chair
Hawaii: Barbie Farmer Doll
Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection
Illinois – Erasers
Indiana - Instant coffee
Iowa – Water softening crystals
Kansas - Ozark Trail tumblers
Kentucky – 4-inch by 6-inch photo prints
Louisiana: Root beer extract
Maine: Brownie mix
Maryland: Glue sticks
Massachusetts: Refrigerators
Michigan – Lavender-scented cleaning products
Minnesota: Flaming Hot Cheetos
Mississippi: Oil-less fryer
Missouri: Life Savers candy
Montana: Madden NFL video games
Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder
Nevada: Dog treats
New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste
New Jersey: Pool salt
New Mexico: Cat food
New York: Cheerios cereal
North Carolina: Mayonnaise
North Dakota: Watermelon-flavored gum
Ohio: Grape-flavored drink mix
Oklahoma: Barbecue sauce
Oregon: Humidifiers
Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers
Rhode Island: Christmas lights
South Carolina: Coin bank
South Dakota: Orange juice
Tennessee: Disney Infinity power discs
Texas: TV wall mounts
Utah: Personal travel care kits
Vermont: Sweet canned corn
Virginia: Coolers
Washington: Vanilla frosting
West Virginia: My Life As doll
Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat
Wyoming: Flannel shirts
Ultimately, it's important to note that these are all top sellers from online orders, not brick-and-mortar store locations, so what people are buying in the real world may be different than what they're adding to their digital carts.