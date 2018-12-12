Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Terri Peters

Fans of Chick-fil-A certainly aren't strangers to the deliciousness of Chick-fil-A's signature sauce. It's the perfect blend of sweet honey mustard and tangy barbecue (with a few extra spices!), making it a great addition to any meal at the popular fast food chain.

But, like all things that seem too good to be true, a love of Chick-fil-A sauce has it's downsides: the dipping sauce container it's packaged in is quite small; sometimes Chick-fil-A doesn't even give you enough packets with your order — and what happens when you're craving some sauce on a Sunday when the restaurant is closed?

Now, there's a sauce for that.

This Chicken Dipping Sauce from Walmart is similar to Chick-fil-A sauce. Terri Peters

Walmart now sells its very own Great Value Restaurant Style Chicken Dipping Sauce. Sure, it doesn't say "Chick-fil-A sauce" right on the label, but the waffle fries and nuggets on the bottle are a dead giveaway. My family loves Chick-fil-A, so when I learned of this mystical mustardy knock-off sauce, I was determined to find it.

However, snagging a bottle of my own wasn't easy. I went to two different Walmart stores before finally finding it in stock at a third. Pro tip: I was finally able to find a bottle at my local Walmart Neighborhood Market rather than an actual bigger Walmart store.

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Chick-fil-A describes its famous sauce as a "classic dipping sauce with notes of honey mustard and a smoky tang." As for Walmart's sauce? It's a "rich honey mustard sauce and a hint of BBQ smoke flavor," reads the description on the Walmart website — where the product is currently out of stock.

It took me three tries to find a local Walmart that had the popular sauce in stock. Terri Peters

After finally securing my own bottle of Great Value Restaurant Style Chicken Dipping Sauce, I cooked up a fried chicken dinner for my family and asked them to test it out.

My 8-year-old daughter made the same eyes-rolling-into-her-head-because-it's-yummy face she makes when eating the real thing at the fast food chain, and my husband and son both went back for seconds of the chicken so they could continue the delicious dipping fun.

My family thought the copycat sauce was an exact replica of their favorite Chick-fil-A sauce. Terri Peters

Personally, I don't think it tasted exactly like Chick-fil-A sauce, but it was pretty darn close. My taste buds felt like the sauce was a little more smoky and less mustardy than Chick-fil-A's version. And, in a Reddit thread devoted to the sauce, it seems most others swear it's an exact replica.

"Honestly couldn't have told the difference and I'm a hardcore Chick-fil-A sauce person," said one commenter.

"This is what I've been wanting forever," added another.

If you're lucky enough to get your hands on a bottle, be sure to pair it with our Chick-fil-A Style Chicken Sandwich — it's the perfect pairing for those Sundays when the real Chick-fil-A is a no-go.