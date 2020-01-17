Waitress' 'faith' restored after a group of young boys helps clean her table

Younger restaurant patrons are often stereotyped for being rowdy and obnoxious, but one Michigan waitress was pleasantly surprised by a group of boys who went above and beyond to make her job easier.

On Friday, waitress Nicole Marie (who requested that her last name not be used), shared a story on Facebook — along with a very telling photo — about the happy incident that occurred during her shift at the Red Dog Saloon in Milford, Michigan.

“Today my faith in future generations was restored!!” Nicole Marie's post from Jan. 10 began. Her photo showed a table in which the previous diners had gathered their water cups together and stacked their trays, plates, buckets and dirty napkins neatly on one side of the table. The waitress shared that her tidy patrons happened to be a group of seven boys, all of whom, according to Nicole Marie, were in 6th grade. The boys ordered wings and told her that they had been “looking forward to this for weeks!”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“They were so excited and were EXTREMELY polite the whole entire time, using please and thank you and trying to make it as easy as possible for me to get their order; they even told me they’d tip well,” Nicole Marie continued. “One of the boys even told his friend to get off the phone when I was talking to them!”

Nicole Marie told TODAY Food that she's been working at the Red Dog Saloon for 10 years, but she's never experienced anything quite like the kids she served on that Friday evening shift.

"I don’t waitress as often anymore, but from my past experience, I would say this isn’t the normal (behavior of kids)," she said. She added that groups of kids aren't "usually ruder or messier," but few people — adults and even herself included — are rarely that polite or help clean up their dishes.

The boys' "best behavior"didn't go unnoticed. A neighboring customer actually ended up paying for the group's meal.

Nicole Marie's post has since garnered over 23,000 likes and has been shared more than 9,000 times. It's also received hundreds of enthusiastic comments.

“Zoomers are going to be the generation that saves the planet. I’m convinced!” said one.

“This is how you treat people. I'm glad they care enough to be good versions of themselves. Props to them,” posted another.

Many also gave props to the parents for raising such thoughtful kids.

"I decided to post this on social media because it made me happy and I hoped it would make other people happy as well," Nicole Marie said. "Adults can struggle with manners, so it made me feel really good at how respectful and well mannered these young boys were, especially without having anyone keeping an eye on them!"

She also hopes that the parents of the boys she served have somehow seen her post and can rest assured that their sons are growing up to be great young men.