Waffle House says it's closing 365 stores amid coronavirus pandemic

Waffle House has announced it will close 365 of its restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the company shared a map on Twitter showing the current state of its eateries, with a green dot reflecting those that are still serving and red dot for those that have shuttered.

“365 Waffle House restaurants closed. 1,627 open,” the post read.

It's not clear when or if the closed stores will resume operations.

The update did not specifically mention why they are closing, although the company did share on March 15 that it was taking steps to continue offering food to customers.

“At Waffle House, we take great pride in being open to serve the communities where we work, live and raise our families. Our mission has been to provide an essential service in our communities during difficult times for all, including first responders and health care providers," it wrote.

“We are trying our best to keep our Customers and Associates safe, and also keep our nearly 45,000 Associates employed."

Waffle House is known for staying open, no matter what events may be going on in the world.

There is even an unofficial standard known as the "Waffle House Index," which some say helps measure how bad a disaster is.

"If you get there and the Waffle House is closed? That's really bad. That's where you go to work,” former FEMA Director Craig Fugate once said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Waffle House’s decision to close so many of its restaurants had people chattering on social media.

"It took waffle houses closing for people to realize this is serious?!?" someone wrote about the gravity of the coronavirus.

"@WaffleHouse has closed 17% of their stores. We are in the darkest timeline," another person commented.

"The Waffle House Index is an informal measure of disaster severity. Waffle House has incredible resiliency plans including limited menus to maintain minimal operation. So for them to close? Like, actually close? That’s a Big Deal," someone else wrote.