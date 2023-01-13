Offbeat TikTok food critic wafffler69, whose real name was Taylor LeJeune, dies at 33

A deeply adored TikTok food critic’s death has shaken the online community.

Taylor Brice LeJeune, known as Waffler69 on social media, died on Jan. 11 following what his brother Clayton Claydorm described on TikTok as a “presumed heart attack.” He was 33.

LeJeune, a Louisiana-based food critic and TikTok content creator became known for his videos where he prepared, tested, and tried out offbeat food items, some of which were expired.

Recently, the creator attempted to see if his electric tea kettle could boil an entire pack of hotdogs. In December, he taste-tested an “Adams Family” cereal from 1991.

In a video message shared on the platform on the same day, Claydorm announced his death.

“I’m related to Waffler69 or my brother Taylor,” Claydorn explained. “He has passed away around 10 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2023, from a presumed heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital, and I want to say, like, an hour and a half later, he passed away. This is still pretty new. I don’t know what’s going to be happening in the near future with any of that, but I thought I should get on TikTok and let everybody know.”

Words of condolences soon poured into Claydorn’s post.

“Rest Easy Taylor. You brought so much happiness to this world & to me personally,” a user replied.

“I’m so sad rn crying at work,” another follower wrote LeJeune’s final post to his page in which he tested out the Big Fruit Loop. “RIP @wafffler69 your spirit and energy was unmatched and you will be severely missed.”

Claydorm also confirmed LeJeune’s death to NBC News in a message on Thursday.

According to NBC, on the day of his brother’s death, Claydorm received a call from his mother who said LeJeune could not breathe and that she needed their car to take him to the hospital. An ambulance ultimately brought the TikToker to the hospital, where he died.

“My brother was usually always alone, and he made it on TikTok by himself and was surrounded by people who truly mourn for his loss,” he explained to NBC News.

Recently, Claydorm updated his TikTok bio to include a link to a GoFundMe page. “My mother has paid the cremation, which was 1500. I’m not really sure how much I should be asking for let alone SHOULD be asking anyone of anything,” he explained. “If he has touched your heart in some way, Me and my family would appreciate it.”

In addition to the GoFundMe account, Claydorm is asking fans to remember his brother.

“Please keep his legacy alive,” Claydorm asked in the TikTok video. “Watch his content that he does have out. Keep him alive. He loved making people happy.”