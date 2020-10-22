10 years of Steals and Deals: Up to 87% off Color Wow, hair dryers and more!

Vote for your favorite sweet treats in TODAY's 'Bracketween' candy challenge

It's your turn to face off with TODAY co-hosts and pick your favorite candy to advance to the big Halloween dance.
Which is your favorite Halloween candy?
By TODAY

Are you Team Milky Way or Team Snickers? TODAY co-hosts can't seem to agree on which Halloween candy takes the top spot — Carson even wants to go as far as outlawing a few! Enter TODAY's Halloween Candy Bracket, which kicks off today with the "Sweets Sixteen," aka America's favorite Halloween candy. Each day, these Cinderella sweets will face off for the ultimate prize — and you get to vote to advance your favorite.

Check back each day to vote for your favorite sweet treat to advance to the big Halloween dance!

