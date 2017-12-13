People are really freaking out over the correct way to cut toast

share tweet pin email

For the people out there still eating carbs (and the millions more who break any self-imposed to enjoy avocado toast) there’s a big debate about how you should be cutting your bread.

Over the weekend, Twitter nearly imploded when user account Hallamnation posted a photo showcasing three possible ways of slicing toast — and the ensuing debate has since divided the internet.

Which way would you prefer our staff to do you toast at the end of a night?! pic.twitter.com/QKLUb5uX5x — hallamnation (@hallamnation) December 9, 2017

The tweet surmised that are basically three ways to slice toast: cut it diagonally, cut it horizontally or cut it vertically down the middle.

When it comes to food, many could argue that how one prefers to eat toast is decidedly "to each their own" ... but apparently toast is very divisive and there was a whole lot of shaming that occurred based on the choices people made.

It’s a hot topic no matter how you slice it — especially for those poor souls who chose the third option.

If you prefer 2, you prefer chaos. There is not symmetry to 2! Its like yin and yin. If you like your yin without yang, then by all means go with 2. If you prefer to eat your bread like people who are free to live outside of institutions, go with 1 or 3. — ddoubleyou (@danijwms) December 12, 2017

If anyone turns down having triangle toast when it is offered, then they donât deserve toast. (Only bloody sociopaths cut their toast long ways) https://t.co/Eiik45pCd1 — @AJMHuish (@AJM_Huish) December 13, 2017

I want to believe that theyâve made up number 3 just for this tweet. — Vincent Jordan (@VJ7817) December 11, 2017

None of the above, it should be kept as one single slice, only southerners cut their toast. — RÃ¸bbÃ¸ (@Ravenser) December 13, 2017

What freak cuts toast like 3 ? I feel uncomfortable — Rach (@Rach_ya_gal) December 12, 2017

People who slice their toast like number 3 will murder you in your sleep https://t.co/yhXVjnOQH9 — Guapo ð¥ (@MrP0S_) December 11, 2017

Finding out that there are people who cut their toast on the slice of bread's horizon is making me really nervous. These people have been walking the earth amongst us and I've never known. pic.twitter.com/SBXWKEpvMA — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) December 12, 2017

So what’s the right answer? Well, one could argue that as long as you get to eat your bread, it shouldn't matter. But we at TODAY Food wanted to get an official source to weigh in. And it turns out, there is a right way.

“Without a doubt, you want to cut your toast horizontally. Presentation-wise, it looks the best," Jon Beattie, Executive Chef of The Renaissance in Richmond, Virginia, told TODAY Food. "Plus, you can hold it easier and begin eating without the first bite being too big."

Well, that settles this hot little debate!