A woman in France recently learned the hard way that not only do potatoes not keep indefinitely, they may start taking over your kitchen if left unchecked.

In March, Donna Porée of Caen, France, left her apartment to go stay with her boyfriend as the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of Europeans to shelter-in-place.

When she returned to her apartment in June, however, she was shocked to find that a few average potatoes she had purchased at the supermarket before she fled her home had grown giant purple sprouts that resembled alien-like tentacles.

Après 3 mois d’absence mes pommes de terre ont décidé de pousser sans limite jusqu’à faire des trous dans les joints pic.twitter.com/LBcKBNAhMK — 𝒹𝓸𝒹𝓸 (@donna9p) June 12, 2020

“As I opened the front door, I noticed a strange shape at the back of the kitchen,” Porée told The Sun. “As the light was off and shutters down, I didn’t realize it was the potatoes. It was only after opening the shutters that I took note of this extraordinary sight.”

The potato sprouts had grown so big and so strong that they had actually pierced through the seam that attached the counter to the wall.

Since posting the photos in mid-June, Porée's tweet has racked up over 196,000 likes and more than 60,000 retweets and comments.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“I was terrified at first, but after realizing what it was I laughed a lot and shared a video of the plant on Snapchat,” she said. “My friends couldn’t stop laughing. They found the whole situation unbelievable.”

Mercury Press via Caters News Agency

Sure, plenty of home cooks have seen potatoes sprout before, but, if left unchecked, could any average spud start taking over your home?

Paul Bethke, a research scientist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin, said sprouting is just one of those things potatoes do.

“It’s not a one-of-a-kind thing — it’s not a weird mutant potato,” he told TODAY Food. In Porée's case, however, it turns out that both the time and the season created the ideal condition for these potatoes to sprout and shoot stems.

“It’s exactly the right time of year it would happen,” he explained, adding that the middle of March and early April is when potatoes are at the right stage of life where they "want" to sprout.

The temperature also had an effect since the potatoes were left on a shelf, not in the refrigerator, as colder temperatures will slow down the sprouting process.

Mercury Press via Caters News Agency

Bethke also surmised that the potatoes seen in the viral photos may have been organic as non-organic varieties are often treated with chemicals to prevent sprouting. The potatoes also appear to have been stored in a dark area.

“The sprouts, as they started to grow, behaved as if they were underground looking for sunlight,” he said. Since they never reached light, they just kept going and going. The associate professor explained that potatoes can keep sprouting upwards and out as long as they have enough water within that potato spud to nourish the new growth. As the potato sprouts get bigger, the potato itself shrinks since the water and nutrients from it are being utilized by the sprouts.

Walter De Jong, an associate professor at Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, shared a photo with TODAY Food of something similar that happened to him.

A bunch of potatoes kept at room temperature for a few months grew these amazing sprouts. Walter De Jong, Cornell University

In the spring of 2007, De Jong said he had a cooler of potatoes he had forgotten to clean out. “We had turned the cooler off, so the temperature eventually became room temperature,” he said. “A few months later and … sprouts galore!”

While De Jong and Porée both experienced extreme cases of potatoes sprouting, plenty of people on social media have shared various ways in which their spuds grew alien-like protrusions.

The potatoes in my pantry are growing gross tentacle things & they're growing REALLY fast & I'm concerned/scared pic.twitter.com/eKDiXTMJxH — Kim Davidson (@kimdavidson4) April 10, 2014

When your potato starts sprouting.... pic.twitter.com/9KXMmR1GBa — Tiff (@tiffanyarment) January 25, 2017

When it comes to different varieties of potatoes, some will produce red or purple sprouts (like the ones seen Porée's photo) and others will produce white ones (like the ones in De Jong’s photo). However, all varieties of potatoes have the ability to sprout when the right conditions are met, so don't fall for a non-sprouting spud.

If the viral photo is absolutely terrifying to you and you never want this to happen in your home, Bethke offered some advice: Buy only the amount of potatoes you're going to use in a few weeks if you’re storing them at room temperature. If the potatoes are being kept them for a longer period of time, sprouting can be prevented by putting the potatoes in the refrigerator.