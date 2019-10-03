Junior Mints, Sour Patch Kids and M&M's are all candies that many people frequently enjoy at movie theaters across the country.

Baked beans are decidedly not.

On Monday, the "Lights, Camera, Barstool" podcast, which describes itself as a "movie podcast for the common man" and frequently covers new films and pop culture, posted a graphic with a map of all 50 U.S. states, each filled in which a different candy or, in some cases, a bizarre food item.

The map claims to show off Americans' favorite movie theater candy by state, utilizing data from Walmart, Target (what do they know about movies?!) and social media.

As we head into October, here’s a great breakdown of every state’s favorite movie candy!



What does your state like? pic.twitter.com/NNeDmxnYfw — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) September 30, 2019

While the map fully discloses that these highly dubious results are "unofficial," people are not happy with many of the candies shown. The tweet has garnered more than 3,000 retweets and 14,000 likes since it was first posted.

But we have a sneaking suspicion that the whole thing may be a big joke. Among the usual suspects like Buncha Crunch and Reese's Pieces, are some very odd picks. Licorice? Dum Dums? Circus Peanuts?!

Apparently people in Wisconsin have never been to any movie theater, ever. Kraft Cheese Slices are listed as that state's favorite movie candy.

Were the folks behind the map perhaps making a subtle dig at the fine folks of Florida?

The "Lights, Camera, Barstool" team was not immediately available for comment.

Despite the suspect results, social media is having a field day with the map.

One Reddit poster confirmed, "Milk Duds is definitely tops in Indiana. Source: Am from Indiana."

But overall, many people just had a lot of issues with the types of candies being named.

Tootsie Rolls? Is this 1948? — Mike (@TalkinNothing) September 30, 2019

Circus peanuts? Nobody eats circus peanuts. Movie theaters don’t even sell them!

Somebody made this up. It’s not real. — Helen Noble (@BoobPunchTina) October 1, 2019

Even Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport chimed in to say "they were above licorice" in Texas.

As seen by other comments with baked beans, cheese slices and 'buncha crunch', this map is less than accurate to say the least. We are above licorice, and yes this is a sentient airport speaking on behalf of the entire state of Texas. Also, please pass the M&M's and Reese's. — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) October 1, 2019

The podcast guys shot back saying the airport's SkyLink moves too slow.

You’re really putting Buncha Crunch in quotes like it isn’t a real thing, a candy sold in almost every theater in the country? Alright, DFW Airport.



(The SkyLink moves too slow btw) — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) October 1, 2019

When some argued about Wisconsinites supposed love of cheese even in a darkened theater, the podcast team responded, "Numbers don't lie."

No it’s not, we’re not eating cheese slices at the movies. I don’t believe it. — Mitchell Kwapick (@THE_MFK34) September 30, 2019

Numbers don’t lie — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) September 30, 2019

Walmart even jumped in on the debate asking what type of baked beans, exactly, the creators of this map might be referring to up in North Dakota.

North Dakota, are we talking Boston Beans...or canned baked beans? Not judging either way. — Walmart (@Walmart) October 2, 2019

In case Circus Peanuts, baked beans and cheese slices don't really sound appealing for your next trip to the theater, try these healthy movie snacks instead.