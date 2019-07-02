Some tubs of ice cream come with a peel-away plastic seal under the lid. Some don't.

Now, a new viral video has hundreds of people across social media wondering why all ice cream pints and tubs don't come with an extra layer of protection. A video posted to Twitter on Monday purportedly shows a woman opening a container of Blue Bell ice cream and then taking a big lick off the top. Then she simply puts it back in the grocery store freezer where any customer could presumably just pick it up and take it home.

Yikes.

Note: The following video contains language some might find offensive.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Throughout the video, another voice is heard encouraging the behavior, before telling the woman to "put it back."

The Twitter account that first posted the video, Optimus Primal, did not immediately respond to TODAY Food when asked whether they know the people in the video, or where this incident allegedly took place.

The tweet was posted with the comment, "What kind of psychotic behavior is this?" Since the video went up, it has garnered over 10.5 million views and over 35,000 comments.

Blue Bell, which is based in Texas and is sold mostly in Southern grocery stores, has since posted a statement on the home page of its website, saying it is taking this issue very seriously and that "this type of incident will not be tolerated." The notice explained that the company is currently working with law enforcement and those on social media to track down the offending licker.

Hello! We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the recent food tampering incident. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with the appropriate authorities. For more information, please click here https://t.co/bs2Uaq6BiR — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 1, 2019

Many folks online wondered if there was any plastic film that many containers of ice cream have to protect the ice cream, as none is visible in this video.

So why doesn't Blue Bell have such a barrier?

"During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid, creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable," the company stated online.

Haagen-Dazs, which is available nationwide, quickly weighed in on Twitter that its containers do come with a safety seal.

Our Ice cream cartons do contain a safety seal. — Häagen-Dazs (@HaagenDazs_US) June 29, 2019

What a cool burn.

But the damage has already been done and social media is up in arms.

Ok, since this girl has been found and she had the flu?!?!



Bruh, forget the electric chair, let's chop off her tongue with a guillotine — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) June 30, 2019

hey what would've been great is if someone did that exact thing to that carton of ice cream right before her. — spiffy (@spiffykun) July 1, 2019

I don’t know if she’s more gross for doing it, or stupid for letting someone take a video and post it. — Runs With Scissors (@DKump11) July 1, 2019

Others are bemoaning the damage the ice cream licker has done to the public's ability to trust in the safety of grocery store food.

I can never be at peace buying ice cream now. — Knight of the Zavok (@TheKnightOfWind) June 30, 2019

I will submit 3 forms of ID, prints, and a blood sample for this level of security on food. — Sh (@NightsWatchIt) June 29, 2019

The issue has received so much attention that even Twitter itself weighed in with a witty comment.

The ice cream froze everyone it seems — Twitter (@Twitter) July 1, 2019

Of course, this mystery woman isn't the only person who has been caught licking food in public.

Remember when Ariana Grande licked a doughnut? The whole incident, for which the singer later apologized, was captured on a security camera.

Or how about the man who ate soup directly from the ladle at a supermarket hot bar. How could we forget?!

If you're ever standing in a grocery store and feel like taking a little lick of something before putting it back for someone else to pick up, think twice.

It's actually a crime to tamper with many consumer products, including food. In California, for example, this type of behavior can be charged as battery, according to attorneys at the firm Wallin & Klarich. It's also punishable by up to six months in county jail or a $2,000 fine.

Here's hoping Blue Bell is able track down this perpetrator before she strikes again.

In the meantime, reaching for an item further back on the shelf, as advised by folks on Twitter, may be a good bet for now.