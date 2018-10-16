This viral video of IHOP syrup bottles singing is exactly what the world needs right now

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Twitter sensations are usually “easy come, easy go,” but one new viral video, featuring a quartet of talented syrup bottles singing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” has social media in a total tizzy.

While dining at IHOP earlier this month, Jake Guthrie posted a video of lid-syncing syrup bottles to Twitter.

Guthrie filmed his friend playing puppet master with the chain's signature syrup dispensers and the syrupy singing band has already made it big — fast.

Guthrie's original video, posted on Oct. 7, has already garnered over 1.5 million views and the bottles have legions of devoted listeners.

While some die-hard Queen fans claimed they could read the lyrics from the syrup bottles’ "lips" even without listening to the audio, others just loved the syrupy silliness.

Guthrie's quartet has even inspired some pretty sweet copycat groups, with one band featuring three backup singers and a solo syrup artist.

Twitter user Blake Azevedo posted a mash-up video of his syrup group singing Blue Swede’s “Hooked on a Feeling,” followed by Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.”

“Me and Matt are no longer allowed in @IHOP,” Azevedo joked in his Oct. 13 tweet.

The syrup-puppet posts have others wondering if this should be IHOP's next big marketing move.

The beloved pancake brand certainly likes to shake things up when it comes to making waves around the internet.

Back in June, IHOP temporarily changed its name to IHOb and didn't initially explain why, which basically broke the internet. Later, it was revealed that the “b” stood for burger, the chain's newest menu offering ... but only one restaurant location actually switched up any signage.

In September, the chain added an "s" to its name but the name "IHOPS" was really just another promotion for a limited-edition pancake-flavored beer.

The fleeting name change might have caused outrage among some loyal pancake lovers but, so far, this singing syrup stunt is eliciting mostly laughter and smiles.