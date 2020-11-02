Victory is sweet: 'Cookie polls' aim to predict the outcome of the 2020 election

Around the country, voters are casting their ballots — but in some areas, the voting process is a little sweeter.

Several bakeries are running "cookie polls," where they sell desserts with presidential candidates' names or likenesses baked onto the sweet treats. Voters buy a cookie for whichever candidate they support.

While the polls are obviously unscientific, they do hold a certain weight with shoppers. All of the cookie polls that TODAY Food found show incumbent President Donald Trump in the lead, sometimes by a major margin.

At Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, the cookies have accurately predicted the winner for the past three elections. According to their tally, Trump has a solid first-place ranking, even as polls show that the state is likely to be a tight race.

In Houston, Texas, Three Brothers Bakery has accurately predicted election winners for the past 16 years. While Trump is ahead in their rankings, bakery owner Bobby Jucker suggested that doesn't necessarily mean he holds a lead.

"This poll may be skewed because I've had customers come in to get Trump cookies, so they can bite his head off," Jucker told KHOU 11, a local CBS News affiliate station. The bakery has sold 1,211 Trump cookies, 947 Joe Biden cookies, and 117 'Gingy' cookies, their stand-in for third party candidates.

"At the end of the day, it's a cookie, we're just trying to have fun with this really tough election," Jucker said.

Not all of the cookie polls are great at predicting the future. In 2012, Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe, located in Wisconsin, sold more Mitt Romney cookies than Barack Obama ones — but Obama was the one who moved into the White House. In 2016, though, the cookies were correct, with more voters buying Trump cookies than Hillary Clinton ones. This year, Trump leads Biden by a significant number, according to the bakery's frequently updated website.

For some bakeries, the polls are more than just a lighthearted way to get a sense of the election. The popularity of the political cookies — which can be ordered online and shipped nationwide at all of the bakeries listed here — is helping them recover from the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Lochel's Bakery posted on its Facebook page that they had never expected such a response.

"NEVER in my wildest dream did I think we would hit 5,000 cookies let alone 31,114 so far. Holy cookies!" wrote the bakery's owner on Oct. 31. "We still have 3 days left to sell..... wow just wow!"