/ Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale took a break from her typical workout routine on Wednesday and headed to an In-N-Out Burger in Monterey, California.

But the 23-year-old Angel, who recently walked in the lingerie brand's annual show, didn’t enjoy a burger, shake or fries. According to her Instagram story (which was recorded by E!), she snacked on a pear and exercised in front of the fast food eatery instead.

The unusual workout post sent followers, and others across social media, into a fit, with many accusing the star of intentionally fat shaming In-N-Out customers eating fast food.

Gale and an acquaintance then posted up right outside the burger joint, where she then filmed herself saying, “We’re at … In-N-Out? … So I guess I’m having my pear,” before biting into a piece of fruit.

Other clips allegedly captured the star jumping rope, doing deadlifts and practicing her lunges — all on the grounds of the restaurant location.

“Who else works out at In-N-Out?” Gale captioned another short video, before posting another with: “Not gonna pretend that I eat here guys cause I don’t.”

The story finished with someone handing Gale a grocery bag full of carrots, celery, bell peppers and baby tomatoes as a reward for all of her hard work.

Regardless of the model's intent, the video earned plenty of unfavorable reviews all over the internet.

Some of Gale’s followers, and perhaps now former fans, accused the model of disparaging and mocking In-N-Out customers by choosing to exercise in plain view of the restaurant.

Some Twitter users said they enjoyed Gale’s unrestrained critique of fast food.

Whether Gale planned the video as a self-deprecating joke is unclear, but very few found it funny.

Despite the heated social media reactions, Gale hasn’t yet publicly responded to the online criticism. She has, however, continued to regularly update her Instagram account with new posts, showing off her toned figure to her 980,000-plus followers.

When contacted by TODAY Food, neither Gale nor In-N-Out could be reached for a comment regarding the incident.

Ultimately, though, Gale’s video likely won't stop legions of fast food enthusiasts from continuing to frequent their favorite chain.

From Jennifer Garner to Ina Garten, Adam Rippon and Guy Fieri, there are countless stars (and everyday people!) who absolutely love In-N-Out. And they don't go there to work out.