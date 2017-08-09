Victoria Beckham may sue restaurant over ad that calls her 'anorexic'

share tweet pin email

A fish and chips shop in North East England is under fire for an ad that claims its pizzas are thinner than Victoria Beckham. The controversial image of an "anorexic" Victoria Beckham has led the 43-year-old fashion designer to seek legal counsel over Sidhu Golden Fish and Chips' "defamatory" ad.

"It is highly inappropriate to trivialize such a disorder, and defamatory to be so thoughtless with a person's reputation in this way, therefore we are seeking legal advice," a spokesperson for Beckham told Fox News.

Will Walker / North News / North News & Pictures Ltd VICTORIA BECKHAM TO SUE TYNESIDE TAKEAWAY - AFTER SEEING SHOCKING 'ANOREXIC' CARICATURE .. A Sidhu Golden Fish and Chips van - emblazoned with an advert featuring a shocking caricature of Victoria Beckham as an 'anorexic fashion icon'. NOW - a spokesperson for Victoria Beckham has slammed the advert, and stated they will be launching legal action against the Tyneside firm.

The controversial ad appears on the back of the the restaurant's delivery van, featuring a cartoon image of Beckham. The gaunt caricature wears a sash that reads "anorexic fashion icon" and the slogan reads, "Our new Victoria Beckham Thin Crust only 2mm Thin!!"

The ad then goes on to suggest that the restaurant's thin crust pizzas are thinner than an "anorexic" Beckham.

Will Walker / North News / North News & Pictures Ltd VICTORIA BECKHAM TO SUE TYNESIDE TAKEAWAY - AFTER SEEING SHOCKING 'ANOREXIC' CARICATURE .. Soni Sidhu, manager of Sidhu Golden Fish and Chips takeaway in Battle Hill, North Tyneside, whose van is emblazoned with an advert featuring a shocking caricature of Victoria Beckham as an 'anorexic fashion icon'. NOW - a spokesperson for Victoria Beckham has slammed the advert, and stated they will be launching legal action.

Soni Sidhu, 32, the manager of the Tyneside, England eatery, says that the ad has been on the restaurant's delivery van for over three years, reports the Daily Mail. He plans to take the ad down at the end of the year around Christmas, but claims that there wasn't much controversy before.

"There hasn't been one negative email or one negative kind of response from anybody at all," Sidhu told the Daily Mail. "It's not intended to kind of offend anybody."

Will Walker / North News / North News & Pictures Ltd Beckham is currently seeking legal action against the fish and chips shop.

A representative for Sidhu Golden Fish and Chips was not immediately available for comment.