Memorial Day weekend is often seen as the unofficial beginning of summer. And while it's a great time to dust off the grill at home and shop the summer sales, it's really a special time where Americans honor military service members who have fought for our country and paid the ultimate price.

While a free burger or discounted pizza will never touch the sacrifice of any member of the military, if there is a service member in your life, these deals are a great way to spend some time with them and honor them this weekend.

99 Restaurants

At this East Coast chain, all veterans and active duty military members can purchase any meal and enjoy a free entrée from a special list on Memorial Day. The menu includes items like Chopped Grilled Angus and New Orleans Shrimp. Proof of service must be presented at the restaurant.

Domino’s Pizza

Through May 27, military personnel can score a large two-topping pizza for just $5.99 when you order carryout. At that price, everyone can get his or her own personal pie with special toppings. No more debating whether pineapple actually belongs on a pizza!

Fogo de Chão

This Memorial Day, bring a veteran and/or an active duty personnel member in your life to dinner at this chain and they will get 50 percent off their meal. Up to three guests dining with a military veteran or personnel will also receive 10 percent off their meal.

Say thank you and share a meal on Memorial Day with the Veterans and Active Duty Personnel in your life and they will enjoy 50% off their meal. Up to three guests per military veteran or personnel will also receive 10% off their meal. pic.twitter.com/rzLwUyZwxu — Fogo de ChÃ£o (@fogorestaurants) May 22, 2018

Golden Corral

Active duty military and veterans will get a free Memorial Day breakfast, but it's only available at select locations of this unlimited buffet chain, so be sure to call your local restaurant ahead of time for details.

Hooters

This chain known for its wings and beer will be offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a free meal on Memorial Day from a select menu that includes items like a buffalo chicken sandwich, a burger or, of course, various wing options.

We're proud to serve those who serve us. Active military and veterans eat free on #MemorialDay! pic.twitter.com/jsXCo4mYCU — Hooters (@Hooters) May 23, 2018

McCormick & Schmick's

Gold Star parents and spouses, veterans, and active members of the military and National Guard will get a free entrée on May 28 at this chain which is well-known for its high-end steaks, seafood and premium cocktails.

Mission BBQ

Military personnel who visit this chain known for its finger-licking barbecue will get free sandwiches each day in the week leading up to Memorial Day on Monday.

SweetFrog

This frozen yogurt shop is going big this Memorial Day by offering a 20 percent discount to active and retired military — not just for Memorial Day, but on every Monday all month long. Talk about a sweet deal.

MILITARY MONDAYS! All active and retired military will receive 20% off FROYO, every Monday in May, with proof of valid ID! #sweetFrog #militaryappreciation #militarymonday pic.twitter.com/UfrlaxE8wj — sweetFrog (@sweetFrog) May 21, 2018

Texas de Brazil

The home of larger-than-life Brazilian-style meats will give veterans and active-duty military 50 percent off dinner or lunch on May 28. Additional guests (up to seven diners) will also receive 20 percent off their meals, too.