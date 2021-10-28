These restaurants are honoring veterans with free food and discounts on Veterans Day

Veterans Day is Thursday, November 11, and it’s an opportunity to honor all the men and women who have given so much for their country.

While we’ll never be able to fully thank America’s heroes for the sacrifices they made, restaurant chains across the nation are honoring veterans with all sorts of free meals and goodies.

Take note that many of these deals require some sort of proof of military service, so don’t forget to carry that along if you want to get your tasty free treats! Here are 34 freebies and discounts to take advantage of:

1. Angry Crab Shack

Angry Crab Shack is known for its seafood boils using Asian-Cajun flavors. The chain will be honoring active and retired military on Veterans Day and year-round by offering 10% off, with a valid ID, at all locations.

2. Aussie Grill

This chain will be offering veterans a free classic cheeseburger and non-alcoholic beverage on November 11. Visit the website the week of November 8 to sign up and get more information on how to claim your free meal.

3. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Bad Daddy’s is offering its All-American Burger with a choice of cheese and one of its basic sides (fries, tots, sweet potato fries or chips) for free to veterans and active duty military professionals who dine in on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. Proof of service is required.

4. Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s Barbecue

From November 11 through December 31, Barbecue At Home is taking 15% off all orders for veterans when they use the code VETERAN15.

5. Baskin-Robbins

On November 11, veterans can enjoy several deals at Baskin-Robbins including buy one sundae, get one 50% off, $2 off medium milkshakes, and $5 off any $35 cake. That’s quite the ice cream party!

6. Bob Evans

Bob Evans Restaurants will be celebrating Veterans Day on November 11 by offering a free meal to veterans and active duty military. Guests will have seven different farm-fresh breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes to choose from. You must provide proof of service.

7. Chicken Salad Chick

Veterans and active-duty military will get a free Chick Special and regular drink on Thursday, November 11, with a valid military ID or DD214.

8. Chili’s

On November 11, Chili’s will offer veterans a complimentary entrée from its special Veterans Day menu featuring a selection of items that include Chicken Crispers, Cajun Chicken Pasta, Oldtimer Burger, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla and more.

9. Chuck E. Cheese

There’s lots of fun for the whole family at Chuck E. Cheese, and on Veterans Day, the chain will honor veterans with a free personal cheese pizza. This offer will be available in-store only, and valid military ID must be presented to redeem.

10. CPK

On Veterans Day, CPK will be offering a complimentary entree and beverage to veterans who are dining in, with proof of their service. As an additional expression of gratitude, veterans will receive a BOGO gift card, redeemable from November 12 through 20. CPK will be donating 20% of all sales from November 8 through 10 to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), a non-profit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans.

11. Cracker Barrel

Ready for dessert? Cracker Barrel will be offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, with purchase, in-store and online with promo code VETSDAY21.

12. Denny’s

On November 11, from 5 a.m. to noon, veterans get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam, which includes a choice of four items ranging from buttermilk pancakes to eggs, bacon, buttermilk biscuits, hash browns and more. The offer is dine-in only and redeemable with a valid military ID or DD 214.

13. Dunkin’

On Thursday, November 11, Dunkin’ is honoring all veterans and active military with a free doughnut of their choice at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

14. Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s is offering veterans a free regular spaghetti with either meat or marinara sauce on November 10 and 11. Valid at participating locations only.

15. Gordon Biersch

Gordon Biersch is inviting all active and retired military members to enjoy 10% off all day on Thursday, November 11.

16. Grimaldi’s

This legendary pizza spot will offer a 25% discount for veterans with proof of military ID. In addition, Grimaldi’s offers a 15% discount year-round for veterans.

17. Hard Rock Cafe

Service members can stop by Hard Rock on November 11 for a free original Legendary Steak Burger topped with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, a crispy onion ring, leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato. The free burger offer is available all day long this Veterans Day for any active or retired military member with valid ID. Military members can also enjoy Hard Rock Cafe’s 15% military discount on any other items.

18. Juice It Up!

Trying to keep things healthy? Service members can get one free 20-oz. (medium) Classic Smoothie at Juice It Up! on November 11. Please come in uniform, bring military ID, or other proof of service.

19. Ledo Pizza

This Veterans Day, Ledo Pizza is offering all active military and veterans $5 off any order over $20 when they show a valid ID.

20. Logan’s Roadhouse

From 3-6 p.m. on November 11, Logan's Roadhouse will be offering all veterans a free American Roadhouse Meal.

21. Mountain Mike’s Pizza

What’s better than a pizza? Two! On November 11, buy one, get one $5 off large pizza with proof of service.

22. On The Border

Feeling spicy? Veterans can enjoy a free Pick 2 Combo at On The Border on November 11.

23. Peter Piper Pizza

Every day is Veterans Day at Peter Piper Pizza! The pizza chain offers a 10% discount to active military members, veterans and police & fire officers every day of the year.

24. Qdoba

On Veterans Day, Qdoba will be offering active military and veterans 50% off any entrée in-store only when they present their government-issued military ID.

25. Red Robin

This burger chain is offering a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger — available for dine-in or to-go — starting November 1, to service members. Red Robin Military Royalty members will be eligible to claim the free one-time only offer any day of their choice from November 1 through November 14.

26. Rock Bottom Brewery

In honor of America’s armed forces, Rock Bottom is inviting all active and retired military members to enjoy 10% off all day on November 11.

27. Sheetz

On November 11, Sheetz will offer all veterans and active duty military personnel a free half turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink. Sheetz locations that offer car washes will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military. Military ID or proof of service must be presented.

28. Smoothie King

On Veterans Day, Smoothie King is offering a free 20 oz. smoothie of choice for all veterans and active-duty military personnel. Visit participating Smoothie King locations nationwide and show a valid military ID to redeem.

29. Someburros

Someburros will be offering 50% off all specialty menu items for Veterans Day. Try the Borracho Burro, made with a soft flour tortilla filled with green chili beef, smothered in green sauce and melted cheese and topped with sour cream and guacamole. This discount is offered to all veterans, active military personnel and first responders.

30. Taco John’s

On November 11, when veterans visit Taco John’s and use the code VETERAN in the mobile app, they’ll receive a free small beef taco combo. This offer is good all day.

31. TGI Friday’s

On Veterans Day, TGI Fridays is offering a free select lunch for dine-in only (not valid for online, take-out, or delivery) at participating locations with valid military ID between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. local time. Options include a cheeseburger with seasoned fries, crispy chicken fingers with seasoned fries and coleslaw, 6-ounce center-cut sirloin with mashed potatoes and lemon butter broccoli, or a Caesar salad with grilled chicken.

32. Torchy’s

On November 11, veterans and active U.S. military members can enjoy a complimentary taco. This includes all tacos on the menu, from favorites like Green Chile Pork to Baja Shrimp, and choice of fountain drink or iced tea.

33. WaBa Grill

On Veterans Day, get a buy one, get one free deal on all WaBa Bowls. This offer is valid for veterans and active-duty military only.

34. Wendy's

Wendy's is giving service members a free breakfast combo with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Veterans Day.

