Veterans Day 2020: Freebies and deals from Wendy's, Outback, Qdoba and more

Wednesday, Nov. 11 is a special holiday honoring the men and women who have served in our country, and what better way to mark the day than with a celebratory meal or drink?

Restaurant chains and food brands around the nation have created Veterans Day deals so that retired soldiers — and even active duty ones — can snag breakfast, lunch and dinner for free or at a discount. Whether you fancy Bloomin' Onions or a hot cup of joe, here are the deals saluting soldiers this week.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

This brewery chain serving up hearty American fare is saluting current and former military service members with a free entrée (up to $14.95) and a free Dr Pepper soda anytime on Wednesday. Just be sure to present military ID.

Bonefish Grill

Enjoy a meal in Bonefish Grill restaurants or to-go and receive its Heroes Discount, which offers 10% off the whole check for service members, veterans and first responders. As long as folks present valid ID, the chain honors this deal every day, all year long.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

This sandwich chain is celebrating active duty and retired military for Veteran's Day. Christopher DeVargas

With 110 locations across the nation, this sandwich shop is offering a "Buy One Small Sub, Get One Free" deal for Veterans Day. To cash in on the offer, download the CAPAddicts rewards app from your app store and present in when you order. The deal is only available for dine-in patrons on Wednesday.

Farmer Boys

This fast casual chain Farmer Boys is showing its appreciation for veterans and active duty military by offering a free Big Cheese burger at all locations on Wednesday.The promo is valid in the drive-thru, carryout and for takeout orders by phone. Customers must mention the offer and show proof of service when ordering their Big Cheese.

Kill Cliff

These clean energy drinks are founded by a former Navy SEAL, so naturally the brand celebrates service members on the holiday. Anyone who orders their drinks online on Wednesday can get 30% off (double the typical, year-round discount veterans). Proceeds from every can sold are also donated to the Navy SEAL Foundation.

Kolache Factory

Any veteran who loves (or wants to try) these classic Czech pastries filled with fruit or meat can pop into this kolache chain to receive free breakfast, which includes one free kolache of any kind and one cup of any size fresh-brewed coffee on Wednesday. To redeem, service members must provide military photo ID or DD 214 when they order in-store or for curbside pickup. It's not valid for online ordering.

Maxwell House Coffee

That's a big canister of free coffee! Maxwell House Coffee

This retail coffee manufacturer crafted free canisters specifically for service members. Now through Monday, Nov. 16, folks can download the Maxwell House Coffee on coupons.com to redeem their free Heroes pack (available in a 1 pound or 3 pound camo canister) at participating retailers. No military ID required.

Metro Diner

This East Coast diner chain is offering 50% off to active and retired military with valid military ID on Veterans Day. The offer includes breakfast, lunch and dinner in the diner, for pick-up or delivery.

Outback Steakhouse

A whole Bloomin' Onion is on the house at Outback. Outback Steakhouse

While Outback Steakhouse offers a heroes discount daily, which gives all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders 10% off with a valid state or federal service ID, they will be dishing up free Bloomin' Onions and Cokes to veterans and their families on Wednesday. Just be sure to bring ID.

Qdoba

Kick up the spice and enjoy some quick service Mexican fare on Veterans Day with 50% off any entrée. To redeem the offer, customers need to show their military ID and order in-restaurant at locations nationwide.

Scooter's Coffee

The nationwide coffee shop will give all active and retired military a free drink of any size anytime on Wednesday as long as ID is presented at checkout.

Wendy's

Wendy's will give active and non-active veterans free breakfast Wednesday. Wendy's

To thank all of those who have served, or are currently serving in the military, Wendy’s will give a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID at locations nationwide. The deal, which requires no additional purchase, will be available from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.