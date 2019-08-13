Chef Greg Baxtrom is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of his must-make summery recipes. He shows us how to prepare crispy tomato schnitzel (that's right — no meat!) with three delicious sauces and peach melba with flaxseed streusel.

Everyone loves tomatoes so I wanted to do something a bit more interesting than a typical heirloom tomato salad and make it an entrée. By dredging the tomatoes in a batter and cooking them until golden brown, and adding fun toppings, it turns typical salad components — or even typical pizza flavors — into an actual main course.

Growing up in the Midwest and camping a lot with my family, peach cobbler was always a favorite. This is like a fancy version of peach cobbler and it uses the best of what's in season at the farmer's market!

