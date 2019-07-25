Chef John Fraser is joining the TODAY team to share a few of his favorite entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make broccoli cacio e pepe, colorful tie-dye salad and mushroom carpaccio with fennel.

What better way to enjoy veggies than paired with cheesy, peppery pasta? Adding broccoli to classic cacio e pepe gives the dish a beautiful bright green color and gives it a healthy boost.

The vibrant red beets, deep purple blackberries and fresh green herbs create a vibrant swirl of colors on the plate. This salad is as delicious as it is beautiful and impressive.

I love this recipe because its full of rich flavors but it still light and fresh. The meaty mushrooms make this vegetarian carpaccio just as satisfying as the traditional beef version but also bring and earthy element to the dish.

