Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By John Fraser

Chef John Fraser is joining the TODAY team to share a few of his favorite entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make broccoli cacio e pepe, colorful tie-dye salad and mushroom carpaccio with fennel.

Get The Recipe

Broccoli Cacio e Pepe

John Fraser

What better way to enjoy veggies than paired with cheesy, peppery pasta? Adding broccoli to classic cacio e pepe gives the dish a beautiful bright green color and gives it a healthy boost.

Get The Recipe

Tie-Dye Salad

John Fraser

The vibrant red beets, deep purple blackberries and fresh green herbs create a vibrant swirl of colors on the plate. This salad is as delicious as it is beautiful and impressive.

Get The Recipe

Mushroom Carpaccio

John Fraser

I love this recipe because its full of rich flavors but it still light and fresh. The meaty mushrooms make this vegetarian carpaccio just as satisfying as the traditional beef version but also bring and earthy element to the dish.

If you like those restaurant recipes, you should also try these:

Butternut Squash Fries with Lemon Aioli
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Butternut Squash Fries with Lemon Aioli

Dan Kluger
Rosemary-Brined Pork Chops with Apples and Potatoes
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Rosemary-Brined Pork Chops with Apples and Potatoes

Erin French
John Fraser