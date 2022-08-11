IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin is helping you refresh for fall with deals up to 76% off

Vegan no-bake treats: Salted caramel cookie dough bars and peanut butter fudge

Samah Dada makes quick and easy no-bake desserts for when it's too hot to turn on the oven.

Healthy peanut butter fudge and cookie dough bars: Get the recipe!

06:38
/ Source: TODAY
By Samah Dada

Cookbook author, food blogger and star of TODAY All Day's #Cooking series, Samah Dada is cooking up a few of her favorite no-bake sweet treats for when it's just too hot to turn on the oven. She shows us how to make four-ingredient freezer fudge and vegan, gluten-free caramel cookie bars.

Peanut Butter Freezer Fudge
Courtesy Samah Dada
Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Freezer Fudge

Samah Dada

In an effort to find more ways to eat peanut butter (other than straight up with a spoon), this peanut butter freezer fudge was born. When I'm in the mood for something sweet, but still healthy and packed with healthy fats and protein, I reach for this freezer fudge! It only requires four ingredients, one bowl and essentially no time at all!

Salted Caramel Cookie Dough Bars
Courtesy Samah Dada
Get The Recipe

Salted Caramel Cookie Dough Bars

Samah Dada

If you're like me and struggle to get your cookie dough to the baking sheet because you prefer to eat it straight up, this is the recipe for you! A chewy and healthy cookie dough base meets a three-ingredient vegan caramel, all topped off with a layer of smooth chocolate. Place it in the fridge for an easy, healthy, oven-less dessert that also happens to be vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar-free!

If you like those delicious dessert recipes, you should also try these:

Miso-Almond Date Bites
TODAY All Day
Get The Recipe

Miso-Almond Date Bites

Samah Dada
Dairy-Free Banana Cream Cheesecake
Samah Dada
Get The Recipe

Dairy-Free Banana Cream Cheesecake

Samah Dada
Samah Dada

Samah Dada is the founder, recipe developer and photographer for her food Instagram and health and wellness-focused food and travel blog DADAEATS.  She grew up in Newport Beach, California, and spent four years in London, England, where she first became enamored by the intersection of food, travel, and culture. She started @DADAEATS  with the goal of sharing her culinary endeavors, food adventures and passion for creating indulgent yet healthy eats with her audience. 

 