Vegan no-bake treats: Salted caramel cookie dough bars and peanut butter fudge

Cookbook author, food blogger and star of TODAY All Day's #Cooking series, Samah Dada is cooking up a few of her favorite no-bake sweet treats for when it's just too hot to turn on the oven. She shows us how to make four-ingredient freezer fudge and vegan, gluten-free caramel cookie bars.

In an effort to find more ways to eat peanut butter (other than straight up with a spoon), this peanut butter freezer fudge was born. When I'm in the mood for something sweet, but still healthy and packed with healthy fats and protein, I reach for this freezer fudge! It only requires four ingredients, one bowl and essentially no time at all!

If you're like me and struggle to get your cookie dough to the baking sheet because you prefer to eat it straight up, this is the recipe for you! A chewy and healthy cookie dough base meets a three-ingredient vegan caramel, all topped off with a layer of smooth chocolate. Place it in the fridge for an easy, healthy, oven-less dessert that also happens to be vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar-free!

