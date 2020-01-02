Vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her go-to vegetarian dinner recipes that are incredibly hearty and also delicious. She shows us how to make black bean burgers with mango salsa, seitan "chicken" pesto parm sliders (without the chicken or dairy) and a cashew nut roast with country gravy.

I love black bean burgers, but I love them even more topped with juicy mango salsa and creamy guacamole. Crispy tortilla chips round out the Tex-Mex flavors and add an irresistible crunch to this flavorful dinner recipe.

Enjoy all the goodness of a comforting chicken Parmesan without any of the animal protein or dairy. This recipe packs in all the melty cheesiness, authentic Italian flavors and saucy goodness of the original dish in a healthier package.

Cashews add body, texture and meatiness to this tasty vegan dinner. The hearty roast, rich gravy and homemade cranberry sauce make this dish perfect for special occasions, but it's also easy enough to put together for a weeknight dinner.

