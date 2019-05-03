Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Marcela Valladolid

Chef, cookbook author and television show host Marcela Valladolid is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite Mexican recipes for a fantastic Cinco de Mayo fiesta. She shows us how to make a roasted tomatillo and apple salsa, a trio of vegetarian tacos, a sweet pitaya margarita and spicy mango guacamole.

Chile-Mango Guacamole
Marcella Valladolid
Get The Recipe

Chile-Mango Guacamole

Marcela Valladolid

I'm a guac purist but this is the rare deviation I happen to love. The mango is bright, citrusy and fresh the perfect foil for creamy, rich avocado. Then when the chile heat kicks in, that's when the flavor fiesta starts. No one can resist this combo with the salty crunch of tortilla chips!

Trio of Veggie Tacos on Zucchini Tortillas
Marcella Valladolid
Get The Recipe

Trio of Veggie Tacos on Zucchini Tortillas

Marcela Valladolid

These are the fanciest tacos you will ever lay your eyes on. I like to serve them with the three different fillings to showcase a variety of vegetables that are distinct yet work so well together. You'll get an array of flavors: spicy, smoky, vinegary, sweet, savory and fresh!

Get The Recipe

Roasted Tomatillo and Green Apple Salsa

Marcela Valladolid

This salsa is like a classic salsa verde but with the surprise addition of sweet-tart Granny Smith apples. It has an applesauce-like consistency, which is ideal for entertaining because it can sit out for a while without separating. I love to serve it with tortilla chips, on all types of tacos or even over enchiladas.

Get The Recipe

Pitaya Margaritas

Marcela Valladolid

If you're not familiar with dragon fruit (also called pitaya), definitely give it a try in this cocktail. It has a flavor that's reminiscent of kiwi, but what's truly remarkable about it is its brilliant color. And to take this margarita to the next level, I rim the glass with salt mixed with crushed dried rose petals. This is for sure a drink you want to Instagram before taking a sip.

If you like those festive recipes, you should also try these:

Instant Pot Chipotle Pork Tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Instant Pot Chipotle Pork Tacos

Melissa Clark
Red and Green Enchiladas
Alex Overhiser / A Couple Cooks: Pretty Simple Cooking
Get The Recipe

Red and Green Enchiladas

Alex Overhiser
Marcela Valladolid