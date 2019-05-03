Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 3, 2019, 12:34 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Marcela Valladolid

Chef, cookbook author and television show host Marcela Valladolid is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite Mexican recipes for a fantastic Cinco de Mayo fiesta. She shows us how to make a roasted tomatillo and apple salsa, a trio of vegetarian tacos, a sweet pitaya margarita and spicy mango guacamole.

I'm a guac purist but this is the rare deviation I happen to love. The mango is bright, citrusy and fresh the perfect foil for creamy, rich avocado. Then when the chile heat kicks in, that's when the flavor fiesta starts. No one can resist this combo with the salty crunch of tortilla chips!

These are the fanciest tacos you will ever lay your eyes on. I like to serve them with the three different fillings to showcase a variety of vegetables that are distinct yet work so well together. You'll get an array of flavors: spicy, smoky, vinegary, sweet, savory and fresh!

This salsa is like a classic salsa verde but with the surprise addition of sweet-tart Granny Smith apples. It has an applesauce-like consistency, which is ideal for entertaining because it can sit out for a while without separating. I love to serve it with tortilla chips, on all types of tacos or even over enchiladas.

If you're not familiar with dragon fruit (also called pitaya), definitely give it a try in this cocktail. It has a flavor that's reminiscent of kiwi, but what's truly remarkable about it is its brilliant color. And to take this margarita to the next level, I rim the glass with salt mixed with crushed dried rose petals. This is for sure a drink you want to Instagram before taking a sip.

