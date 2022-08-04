Eat vegan on a budget: Jerk 'wings' with fries and Biscoff brownies

Vegan chefs and cookbook authors Henry Firth and Ian Theasby are stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of their favorite affordable, plant-based recipes from their book, "BOSH! on a Budget." They show us how to make jackfruit "wings" with jerk seasoned fries and spiced skillet brownies.

Delicious, breaded jackfruit "wings" as made famous in Britain by London's wonderful Biff's Jack Shack. These are fried until crunchy and golden and served with crisp fries dressed in a punchy coating of jerk seasoning. As if that wasn't enough, we've given you two delicious dipping sauces to serve alongside: the first, a gloriously sticky barbecue sauce fragranced with North African Berbere spices; the second full of tropical heat and sweetness in the form of Scotch bonnet chilies and pineapple. The only problem is: Which to choose?

This blinder of a recipe is the sequel to our skillet cookie in "Speedy BOSH!" Crisp and chewy round the outside, soft and gooey in the middle, packed with indulgent, chocolaty deliciousness, this is the quintessential brownie, but it's laced with Biscoff and studded with caramelized hazelnuts to make it that extra bit special.

