Vallery Lomas makes hot cross buns for Good Friday — and bread pudding for Easter

Baker and cookbook author Vallery Lomas is joining TODAY to share a classic recipe for Good Friday. She shows us how to make traditional hot cross buns and then a sweet bread pudding you can make with the leftovers for Easter Sunday.

These sweet rolls that are a cross between yeasty dinner rolls and sweet breakfast buns are traditionally eaten on Good Friday to mark the end of Lent. After baking them, I brush some honey butter on top to give them a nice glaze.

If you’ve got extra hot cross buns, you can transform them into a delicious dessert by adding a few more ingredients. This bread pudding is bursting with delicious flavor.

