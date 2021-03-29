IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Vallery Lomas makes hot cross buns for Good Friday — and bread pudding for Easter

Take a Good Friday favorite and turn into a sweet dessert for Easter Sunday.
Transform hot cross buns into dessert with just a few extra ingredients.
Transform hot cross buns into dessert with just a few extra ingredients. Courtesy Vallery Lomas
By Vallery Lomas

Baker and cookbook author Vallery Lomas is joining TODAY to share a classic recipe for Good Friday. She shows us how to make traditional hot cross buns and then a sweet bread pudding you can make with the leftovers for Easter Sunday.

Hot Cross Buns

Hot Cross Buns Recipe
Courtesy Vallery Lomas
Get The Recipe

Hot Cross Buns Recipe

Vallery Lomas

These sweet rolls that are a cross between yeasty dinner rolls and sweet breakfast buns are traditionally eaten on Good Friday to mark the end of Lent. After baking them, I brush some honey butter on top to give them a nice glaze.

Hot Cross Buns Pudding

Hot Cross Buns Pudding Recipe
Courtesy Vallery Lomas
Get The Recipe

Hot Cross Buns Pudding Recipe

Vallery Lomas

If you’ve got extra hot cross buns, you can transform them into a delicious dessert by adding a few more ingredients. This bread pudding is bursting with delicious flavor.

Get more recipes for Easter:

Classic Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Classic Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Casey Barber
Easy Easter Bunny Cupcakes
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Easy Easter Bunny Cupcakes

Checka Ciammaichelli
Vallery Lomas