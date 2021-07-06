IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Valerie Bertinelli makes 3 salads that scream summer

Her miso-ginger pasta salad, burrata caprese and chile-spiced fruit salad are perfect for any warm-weather occasion.

July 6, 202104:35
/ Source: TODAY
By Valerie Bertinelli

Television personality Valerie Bertinelli is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite refreshing, fun and summery salad recipes. She shows us how to make a pasta salad with a gingery dressing, burrata and tomato salad with basil oil and chile-lime fruit salad.

Ginger-Miso Pasta Salad
Courtesy Valerie Bertinelli
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli

No mayo alert! This Japanese-inspired pasta salad is filled with edamame, carrots and bell peppers, and its dressing is made with miso, ginger, soy and sesame. It gets better as it sits, which means it's perfect for picnics.

Burrata Caprese Salad
Courtesy Valerie Bertinelli
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli

This is my go-to recipe for warm-weather entertaining. It's no-cook, full of flavor, only requires a few ingredients and so refreshing. All the elements pair so well together and make for an easy and impressive starter.

Chile-Lime Fruit Salad
Courtesy Valerie Bertinelli
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli

This salad screams summer! Taking inspiration from Mexican fruit cups topped with Tajín, the sweet, tropical fruits get a spicy, zesty kick from chile powder and bright lime juice.

July 6, 202105:39

