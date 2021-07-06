Valerie Bertinelli makes 3 salads that scream summer

Television personality Valerie Bertinelli is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite refreshing, fun and summery salad recipes. She shows us how to make a pasta salad with a gingery dressing, burrata and tomato salad with basil oil and chile-lime fruit salad.

No mayo alert! This Japanese-inspired pasta salad is filled with edamame, carrots and bell peppers, and its dressing is made with miso, ginger, soy and sesame. It gets better as it sits, which means it's perfect for picnics.

This is my go-to recipe for warm-weather entertaining. It's no-cook, full of flavor, only requires a few ingredients and so refreshing. All the elements pair so well together and make for an easy and impressive starter.

This salad screams summer! Taking inspiration from Mexican fruit cups topped with Tajín, the sweet, tropical fruits get a spicy, zesty kick from chile powder and bright lime juice.

