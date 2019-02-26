Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Valerie Bertinelli

Author and host of "Valerie's Home Cooking" on the Food Network, Valerie Bertinelli is visiting TODAY to share a few of her favorite comforting recipes. She shows us how to make braised beef bourguignon and mustardy, breadcrumb-topped chicken with roasted vegetables.

Valerie Bertinelli's Beef Bourguignon
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli's Beef Bourguignon

Valerie Bertinelli

Few things can warm you to the core like a hearty bowl of beef bourguignon. The tender meat, savory flavors and rich, velvety sauce always hit the spot.

Get The Recipe

Crunchy Mustard Chicken Bake

Valerie Bertinelli

Topping this savory chicken and veggie bake with buttery herbed breadcrumbs adds the perfect crunchy finish.

Comfort food recipe: Make Valerie Bertinelli's beef bourguignon

Feb. 26, 201903:54

If you like those family-friendly recipes, you should also try these:

Roast Chicken with Mushrooms
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Roast Chicken with Mushrooms

Seamus Mullen
Ricotta Gnocchi with Chunky Marinara Sauce
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ricotta Gnocchi with Chunky Marinara Sauce

Alejandra Ramos
Valerie Bertinelli