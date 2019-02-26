Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 26, 2019, 1:14 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Valerie Bertinelli

Author and host of "Valerie's Home Cooking" on the Food Network, Valerie Bertinelli is visiting TODAY to share a few of her favorite comforting recipes. She shows us how to make braised beef bourguignon and mustardy, breadcrumb-topped chicken with roasted vegetables.

Few things can warm you to the core like a hearty bowl of beef bourguignon. The tender meat, savory flavors and rich, velvety sauce always hit the spot.

Topping this savory chicken and veggie bake with buttery herbed breadcrumbs adds the perfect crunchy finish.

