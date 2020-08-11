Valerie Bertinelli may be an award-winning cooking show host, but even she experiences the occasional mishap in the kitchen.

The actress and host of Food Network’s “Valerie’s Home Cooking” recently burned some onion rings at home — which can happen to the best of us — but unluckily for Bertinelli, her son Wolfgang Van Halen, 29, was on hand to film the moment and then hilariously roast his mom’s cooking skills.

Ladies and Gentleman, my mother. You know, the one who won two (TWO!!) Emmys for her own cooking show. @Wolfiesmom #valerieshomecooking #overdonionrings pic.twitter.com/kZRtTYS17t — Wolf Van Halen 🐺🚐🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) August 10, 2020

“Hey, mom, who has a cooking show?” he teased Bertinelli in a Twitter video showing the tray of onion rings, many of which have charred sections. “Onion rings? More like overdone-ion rings!”

“Ooh, you’re so funny!” she answered, rolling her eyes.

The Emmy-winning cooking show host then shared Van Halen’s tweet with a message of her own, kicking off a funny social media tiff between mother and son.

“Tweet reported for abusive behavior,” she wrote, and then shared a meme saying that her son had been “blocked and reported.”

“Blocked?” Van Halen replied to his mom in the comments. “Don’t you mean ... burnt?”

In the video, it looks like Bertinelli had attempted to bake this batch of onion rings, so maybe next time she should stick to her own original Mom's Onion Rings recipe, which calls for the rings to be deep fried in vegetable oil until golden brown.

Their light-hearted feud may have played out on Twitter, but Bertinelli and her son have been spending more quality time together in person recently after being separated for months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bertinelli quarantined in Los Angeles, while her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Eddie Van Halen, had been staying in lockdown in his own home.

Bertinelli described her touching, long-awaited reunion with her son during a video visit with TODAY in July.

“Oh, when he gave me a hug, it lasted a long time,” she told Hoda Kotb. “I wouldn’t let him get out of the hug. It was just so nice — so nice to hug my son again.”