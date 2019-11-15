TODAY Food Loves Football and so does cookbook author, actress and television show host Valerie Bertinelli! She's stopping by the studio to cook up tasty tailgating recipes for Sunday Night's game. She shows us how to make brown sugar-sriracha bacon bites, stuffed mushrooms and warm asparagus pesto dip for the Bears and Rams matchup.

Bacon candy: Those two words are not often used together, and in fact you may not have ever associated them. Now, having considered the possibilities, you're probably like me and thinking this combination sounds amazing. It is! The brown sugar, sriracha and bacon remind me of a party where I introduce three of my favorite people to each other and watch them become best friends. Taste-wise, this is an irresistible collaboration of sweet, spicy and savory. It's one of my favorite appetizers to make for a cocktail party. They always go fast.

Asparagus is loaded with fiber, and vitamins A, C, E and K, and a handful of minerals, making it one of the healthiest vegetables. In other words, these slender stalks offer much more than the versatility I love. The feta, cheddar cheeses and an abundance of herbs keep this delicious dip fresh and light tasting. The lemon pepper panko adds a nice textural element.

I love that these irresistible party bites are not just great tasting but healthy, too. The mushroom caps get stuffed with a variety of sautéed veggies, a sprinkle of cheese and crunchy breadcrumbs. You might want to make extra because they disappear fast!

