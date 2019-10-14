Cooking show host, actress and author Valerie Bertinelli is dropping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite comforting fall recipes. She shows us how to make homemade hamburger helper with macaroni and spiced pumpkin pudding.

Don't laugh. This dish might give you more insight into my culinary history than almost anything else. It's a throwback to my childhood, and it speaks directly to my more-than-occasional desire for quickness and efficiency in that I love a good casserole or one-skillet dish. No fuss, no muss, easy cleanup and get-right-to-it dinner. We all know the store-bought mix; this homemade version is even better than the classic, I promise.

This creamy pudding is one of my favorite desserts to make in the fall. The warm spices complement the sweet pumpkin perfectly.

If you like those family-friendly recipes, you should also try these: