Valerie Bertinelli's favorite healthy dinner is this turkey meatloaf and simple salad

Valerie Bertinelli is visiting TODAY to share one of her favorite fast and healthy dinner recipes, that's still satisfying and comforting. As part of her 7-day feel-better food plan, she shows us how to make Italian-inspired turkey meatloaf with a fresh mixed green salad.

This lightened-up version of a classic meatloaf uses ground turkey instead of ground beef. It's flavored with my favorite Italian herbs for a truly unique take on a classic. Serve alongside some zoodles or salad for a low-carb meal.

The unique taste of this traditional Italian salad is defined by the variety of bitter greens. It pairs just as well with a light fish dish as it does with rich meats. It's versatile, simple to prepare and one of my favorite meal starters.

