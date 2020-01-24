Valerie Bertinelli's favorite healthy dinner is this turkey meatloaf and simple salad

This lightened-up version of a classic meatloaf uses ground turkey instead of ground beef.

Turkey meatloaf, mixed-greens salad: Valerie Bertinelli's healthy recipes

Jan. 24, 202005:57

/ Source: TODAY
By Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie Bertinelli is visiting TODAY to share one of her favorite fast and healthy dinner recipes, that's still satisfying and comforting. As part of her 7-day feel-better food plan, she shows us how to make Italian-inspired turkey meatloaf with a fresh mixed green salad.

Valerie Bertinelli's Italian Turkey Meatloaf
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Valerie Bertinelli's Italian Turkey Meatloaf

Valerie Bertinelli

This lightened-up version of a classic meatloaf uses ground turkey instead of ground beef. It's flavored with my favorite Italian herbs for a truly unique take on a classic. Serve alongside some zoodles or salad for a low-carb meal.

Valerie Bertinelli's Misticanza Salad
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Valerie Bertinelli's Misticanza Salad

Valerie Bertinelli

The unique taste of this traditional Italian salad is defined by the variety of bitter greens. It pairs just as well with a light fish dish as it does with rich meats. It's versatile, simple to prepare and one of my favorite meal starters.

