Cooking show host Valerie Bertinelli is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her go-to quick and easy entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make skillet roasted chicken thighs with heirloom garlic and sautéed spinach with brown butter.

Heirloom garlic, though not as long-lasting as the commercial varieties at the grocery store, has a more intense flavor and cooks up sweeter.

I love the way the nutty brown butter, fragrant aromatics and bright lemon amp up the fresh flavor of spinach. This is a quick and easy, five-ingredient side that is sure to impress.

If you like those easy dinner recipes, you should also try these: