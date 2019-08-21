Get the latest from TODAY

By Valerie Bertinelli

Cooking show host Valerie Bertinelli is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her go-to quick and easy entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make skillet roasted chicken thighs with heirloom garlic and sautéed spinach with brown butter.

Head of Garlic Chicken Thighs
Valerie Bertinelli

Heirloom garlic, though not as long-lasting as the commercial varieties at the grocery store, has a more intense flavor and cooks up sweeter.

Brown Butter Sautéed Spinach with Lemon

Valerie Bertinelli

I love the way the nutty brown butter, fragrant aromatics and bright lemon amp up the fresh flavor of spinach. This is a quick and easy, five-ingredient side that is sure to impress.

Valerie Bertinelli