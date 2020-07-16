Valerie Bertinelli makes 4-ingredient sauces you can use on just about anything

Adding a fresh, flavorful sauce is a great way to improve almost any dish. In addition to providing taste and texture, sauces are also great because there are so many easy-to-make varieties. Food Network host and cookbook author Valerie Bertinelli is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite in-a-pinch sauce recipes. She shows us how to prepare chunky fresh tomato sauce, lemon vinaigrette and homemade hummus.

This recipe proves that you don't have to spend hours stirring over a hot stove to make an amazing tomato sauce. This bright, fresh sauce comes together with just four ingredients in about five minutes.

I love this lemony vinaigrette because it takes mere minutes to make and instantly brightens up everything from salads to seafood and so much more.

I'm a huge fan of hummus, but when I'm craving this creamy dip, I just don't have the patience to wait for chickpeas to soak overnight. For a quicker version, I use canned garbanzos. Just toss them in a blender with a few flavorings to get to snacking fast!

