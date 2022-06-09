IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Valerie Bertinelli's go-to cookout dishes: Grilled chicken, salmon kebabs and more

These lightened-up versions of classic cookout dishes bring all the flavor.

Valerie Bertinelli shares 2 light summer recipes packed with flavor

June 9, 202204:36
/ Source: TODAY
By Valerie Bertinelli

TV personality and cookbook author Valerie Bertinelli is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite fun and healthy summer entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make grilled chicken with a ginger-scallion sauce, creamy cauliflower "potato" salad (without any potato),grilled salmon skewers with a fresh herb sauce and a refreshing fennel and apple slaw.

Grilled Chicken Thighs with Ginger-Scallion Sauce
Food Network
Valerie Bertinelli

The bright and fresh ginger-scallion sauce does double duty in this recipe; it's used in the marinade for the chicken and also as a dipping sauce. It's a simple and fast summer dish that's full of flavor.

Cauliflower 'Potato' Salad
Food Network
Valerie Bertinelli

This is a lighter spin on classic potato salad. The potatoes are swapped with cauliflower, resulting in a delicious and satisfying dish … you won't even miss the potatoes!

Salmon Kebabs with Herb Sauce
Food Network
Valerie Bertinelli

This is a fast and easy summer meal but can be made all year round on an indoor grill pan. It's simple but super flavorful with the addition of the herb sauce. Sure to impress with not a whole lot of stress!

Fennel and Apple Slaw
Food Network
Valerie Bertinelli

This is a new twist on classic coleslaw. This version has no mayo and lots of bright fresh flavors. Its great with any protein or even on its own.

June 9, 202204:17

Valerie Bertinelli