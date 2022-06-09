Valerie Bertinelli's go-to cookout dishes: Grilled chicken, salmon kebabs and more

TV personality and cookbook author Valerie Bertinelli is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite fun and healthy summer entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make grilled chicken with a ginger-scallion sauce, creamy cauliflower "potato" salad (without any potato),grilled salmon skewers with a fresh herb sauce and a refreshing fennel and apple slaw.

The bright and fresh ginger-scallion sauce does double duty in this recipe; it's used in the marinade for the chicken and also as a dipping sauce. It's a simple and fast summer dish that's full of flavor.

This is a lighter spin on classic potato salad. The potatoes are swapped with cauliflower, resulting in a delicious and satisfying dish … you won't even miss the potatoes!

This is a fast and easy summer meal but can be made all year round on an indoor grill pan. It's simple but super flavorful with the addition of the herb sauce. Sure to impress with not a whole lot of stress!

This is a new twist on classic coleslaw. This version has no mayo and lots of bright fresh flavors. Its great with any protein or even on its own.

If you like those good-for-you grilling recipes, you should also try these: