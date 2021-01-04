IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Valerie Bertinelli makes healthy cooking easy with these sheet-pan dinners

Valerie Bertinelli makes eating healthier easy with her sheet-pan roasted chicken and baked salmon recipes.

Valerie Bertinelli makes salmon 2 ways

Jan. 4, 202104:48
/ Source: TODAY
By Valerie Bertinelli

Cookbook author and television personality Valerie Bertinelli is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite easy and healthy sheet-pan dishes. She shows us how to make tangy chicken with olives and tomatoes and baked salmon with fresh herbs and lemon — plus a bonus recipe for stuffed avocados made with the leftover salmon.

Valerie Bertinelli's Sheet-Pan Vinegar Chicken
Valerie Bertinelli's Sheet-Pan Vinegar Chicken

Valerie Bertinelli

The sweet tomatoes beautifully balance the bracing acidity of the tangy sherry vinegar and briny olives in this easy chicken dinner. This recipe is so easy to throw together and has a bright pop of flavor in every bite.

Valerie Bertinelli's Sheet-Pan Baked Salmon
Valerie Bertinelli's Sheet-Pan Baked Salmon

Valerie Bertinelli

I love this recipe because it's so easy and flavorful. The fresh herbs and sophisticated flavors make it feel fancy, but the quick prep and cleanup make it easy enough for any weeknight.

Valerie Bertinelli's Salmon Salad-Stuffed Avocados
Valerie Bertinelli's Salmon Salad-Stuffed Avocados

Valerie Bertinelli

Avocados are one of my all-time favorite foods. This is such a fun recipe that makes the most of versatile avocados, plus it adds the delicious goodness of fresh salmon. Eating healthy never tasted so good!

Valerie Bertinelli