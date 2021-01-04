Valerie Bertinelli makes healthy cooking easy with these sheet-pan dinners

Cookbook author and television personality Valerie Bertinelli is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite easy and healthy sheet-pan dishes. She shows us how to make tangy chicken with olives and tomatoes and baked salmon with fresh herbs and lemon — plus a bonus recipe for stuffed avocados made with the leftover salmon.

The sweet tomatoes beautifully balance the bracing acidity of the tangy sherry vinegar and briny olives in this easy chicken dinner. This recipe is so easy to throw together and has a bright pop of flavor in every bite.

I love this recipe because it's so easy and flavorful. The fresh herbs and sophisticated flavors make it feel fancy, but the quick prep and cleanup make it easy enough for any weeknight.

Avocados are one of my all-time favorite foods. This is such a fun recipe that makes the most of versatile avocados, plus it adds the delicious goodness of fresh salmon. Eating healthy never tasted so good!

