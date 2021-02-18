Valerie Bertinelli makes 4 of her go-to healthy weeknight recipes

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This coconut-crusted cod is fast, easy and sure to impress.
/ Source: TODAY
By Valerie Bertinelli

Actress, television personality and cookbook author Valerie Bertinelli is joining TODAY to share a few of her go-to easy and healthy entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make roasted cod with a nutty tropical topping, pasta salad with eggplant, an impressive asparagus and goat cheese tart and a calming chamomile nightcap cocktail.

Valerie Bertinelli's Roasted Cod with Cashew-Coconut Topping

This dish is fast, easy and sure to impress. The unusual combination of spices and coconut make this delicate white fish extra flavorful.

Valerie Bertinelli's Pasta Salad Alla Norma

This is a great dish for anyone that thinks they don't like eggplant. Salting the eggplant and cooking until its soft and creamy helps it melt into the hot pasta. It's also an easy and hearty vegetarian meal!

Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

This tart is fast, easy and sure to impress. The bright flavors from the lemon and herbs complement the tanginess form the goat cheese making the tart light but satisfying.

Valerie Bertinelli's Warm Chamomile Nightcap

I love ending an evening with a warming nightcap. The calming chamomile tea, soothing honey and bright lemon perfectly complement the subtle bite of the whiskey.

If you like those good-for-you recipes, you should also try these:

Valerie Bertinelli's Salmon Salad-Stuffed Avocados
Valerie Bertinelli's Salmon Salad-Stuffed Avocados

Valerie Bertinelli's Sheet-Pan Vinegar Chicken
Valerie Bertinelli's Sheet-Pan Vinegar Chicken

Valerie Bertinelli