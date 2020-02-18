Cookbook author, actress and Food Network star and Valerie Bertinelli is continuing her healthy cooking kick with even more recipes that are low in carbs but big on flavor. To try and eat healthier and feel better overall, she's preparing fabulously flavorful main courses and sides to mix and match for a whole week's worth of good-for-you meals. She shows us how to make spicy shrimp soup, zucchini rollatini, seared scallops with lemon butter and more low-calorie dishes that are seriously satisfying — plus a bonus guilt-free almond butter cookie recipe.

Mains

I love this recipe because it takes all the wonderful flavors of pizza and packs them into a protein-rich frittata. You get the terrific tomatoey and cheesy flavors of your favorite slice without any of the carbs.

Rollatini is usually made with eggplant but I love the fresh flavor that zucchini bring to the dish. A hint of lemon and fresh herbs add even more brightness to the creamy, cheesy filling.

This dish is a whole meal on its own. There are so many different flavorful veggies, plus the juicy chicken thighs, you won't even need a side dish. And the best part is you can make a whole dinner using just one pan!

Fresh green herbs and a zesty avocado and tomato salsa add so much bright, bold flavor to this salmon dish. Try to get a little salsa on the fork with the salmon to maximize the amazing flavors in every bite.

I love this recipe because the flavors remind me so much of spinach and artichoke dip. What makes this one-pot casserole even better is it doesn't have any heavy, overly creamy ingredients and the chicken breast gives it a healthy dose of lean protein.

Scallops are one of my favorite types of seafood because they are so easy to cook, have a lovely delicate flavor and always make me feel like I'm having a fancy meal, even if I'm just having a casual at home.

The broth is a divine combination of strong and satisfying flavors and a super choice for a summer night when you want to eat outdoors. The piquant medley of superb flavors is led by a rush of garlic and butter and finishes with a trail of spice and tart citrus notes. It's not a dish you'll soon forget.

Sides

A tiny bit of butter added to these fresh veggies gives this dish a velvety rich finish without adding too much extra fat. It's still a healthy dish but tastes just a little indulgent.

For me, it doesn't get better than a 4-ingredient dish. I also love that this dish tastes decadent but is actually good for you! The salty pancetta adds richness to the crunchy sprouts and a splash of vinegar brightens the whole thing up.

It may seem like you're starting out with too many mushrooms and too much spinach, but both will release water and shrink as they cook. The balsamic really brings out the wonderful umami flavor of the mushrooms and adds depth to the spinach too.

Dessert

When the "something-sweet" cravings come around I refuse to feel bad about a little indulging this year! This classic cookie recipe hits the spot with a few updated ingredients I can feel better about like heart-healthy almond butter and coconut sugar, which has been shown to have a lower glycemic index and more natural fiber and nutrients than refined sugar. With their oh-so-satisfying crunch, savory chewy center, hints of vanilla and cinnamon and a little salt dusting to light up my taste buds .... I'm guilt-free and all smiles! Bonus points for how easy they are to make and how good they are to my body!

