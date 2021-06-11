Valerie Bertinelli cast as Demi Lovato's mom in NBC comedy 'Hungry'

Valerie Bertinelli is attached to star opposite Demi Lovato in a single-camera comedy pilot produced by Universal Television that was ordered by NBC this April. The project, titled "Hungry," follows friends who belong to a food-issues group as they help each other look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better.

The series hails from Emmy-winning writer and executive producer Suzanne Martin, who is best known for her work on "Frasier." She most recently wrote for and executive produced the revival of NBC's "Will & Grace." "Will & Grace" star Sean Hayes will also executive produce along with Todd Milliner via Hazy Mills. Lovato reunites with both Martin and Hayes, as the musician appeared in multiple episodes of the "Will & Grace" revival. They will executive produce in addition to starring. Martin and Hazy Mills are both currently under overall deals at the studio, and "Hungry" is the latest project on which Hazy Mills and Martin have collaborated. Others include "Hot in Cleveland," "The Soul Man" and "Crowded." Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson of SB Projects will also executive produce.

Bertinelli, host of the eponymous Food Network series "Valerie's Home Cooking" and "Kids Baking Championship" since 2015, has been cast in the series regular role of Lisa, Lovato's character's mom. She is a warm, loving, self-critical and emotional mess of a woman who has lost and gained the same 30 pounds in the span of 30 years. A restaurant owner, she is constantly thinking about and serving people food.

The Golden Globe and Daytime Emmy winner is repped by Jonathan Howard at Innovative Artists, Marc Schwartz & Jack Grossbart at Fusion Management, Eric Weissler at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, and Jill Fritzo Public Relations.

