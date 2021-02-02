17 Valentine's Day virtual experiences and takeout deals for the perfect night in

It's our first pandemic Valentine's Day, and while the idea of heading out to a romantic dinner at a restaurant may feel too risky, one thing's for sure: We could all use an excuse to dress up and spend an evening focusing on the one we love.

We've rounded up some of the most exciting (and tasty!) options for dinner-at-home on February 14. From picking up a curbside steak dinner to learning how to shuck oysters while sipping something bubbly, here are 17 chefs, restaurants and meal services offering swoon-worthy ideas for a Valentine's Day day night in.

Virtual cooking classes

Table 301 Restaurant Group

This virtual cooking class with Greenville, South Carolina chef Rodney Friedank can be scheduled in advance so that ingredients are shipped to your home before the big night. Guests will cook she-crab soup, steak au poivre and molten chocolate cake, and Chef Friedank will provide wine pairing recommendations in advance.

Philly Cheese School

Take a one-hour "cheese basics" cheese-tasting class with Julia Birnbaum, founder of Philly Cheese School. Prior to the event, enrollees will have the opportunity to choose from shopping for cheese themselves in person or online or having a package of the cheeses to be discussed delivered to them.

Emmy Squared

Learn to make Emmy Squared's Detroit-style pizza crust, a truffle pizza and an accompanying cocktail in this virtual pizza-making class on February 13. Once registered for the class, you will be overnighted the required ingredients for a night of learning about pizza.

Chef Chris Shepherd

Chef Chris Shepherd and his wife, Lindsey Brown, are hosting a virtual cooking class on February 13 themed around the dishes served at Peche, the New Orleans restaurant where they went on their first date and celebrated their wedding dinner. Each shipped meal kit contains the required ingredients to make dishes like smoked tuna dip, catfish with pickled greens and hanger steak with salsa verde.

Pick-up and delivery specials

Island Creek Oysters

With their "Valentine's Bae" package, Island Creek Oysters is offering two dozen oysters, one pound of scallops and a tin of caviar shipped straight to your home and ready for Valentine's Day dinner. Pair the fresh Island Creek oysters and Nantucket Bay scallops with some bubbly for a flavorful evening in.

Bucca di Beppo

Available February 12-14, Bucca di Beppo's Valentine's Day offering is a heart-shaped lasagna for two, served with garlic bread, choice of salad and a mini cannoli for dessert. The special menu is available for dine-in or to-go orders.

Chart House

From February 11-15, Chart House is offering a three-course to-go menu just for Valentine's Day. Choose between delightful courses like lobster bisque, filet mignon, and sea bass, all available for pick-up. For an additional fee, choose from one of two featured wines to accompany your meal.

Mellow Mushroom

Available for online orders and carry out, Mellow Mushroom's Shroom Love Box comes with all the ingredients to make a pepperoni pizza, including garlic butter and parmesan to finish the crust. And, Mellow Mushroom promises to provide exactly enough pepperoni to form them into a heart shape when the kit is assembled.

Brio Italian Grille

From February 12-14, dine-in and to-go customers at Brio Italian Grille can choose from a special menu with offerings like sea bass and beef medallions, plus order a cheesecake topped with heart-shaped sprinkles.

Planta

This 100% plant based Miami restaurant is offering a Valentine's Day bundle for nationwide delivery, in addition to shipping of all of their non-V-Day menu items. The bundle comes with a heart-shaped pizza, mushroom gyoza, chili oil and two strawberry glazed doughnuts.

Lawry's The Prime Rib

Lawry's Valentine's Day Feast includes 1/3 of a prime rib, creamed spinach, creamed corn, mashed potatoes and more. All ingredients arrive frozen and ready to thaw and cook with the help of Lawry's chefs, who give detailed video instructions for cooking on their website.

Kona Grill

From February 12-14, Kona Grill is offering their dine-in Valentine's Day specials for take-out and delivery as well. Enjoy dishes like clam chowder, lobster potstickers, salmon and filet mignon from your home rather than dining out with this special menu.

Virtual wine and spirit tastings

William Chris Vineyards and Lost Draw Cellars

This February 13 virtual wine tasting includes four bottles of wine and a six-pack of locally made chocolates. Orders must be placed by February 9 to guarantee a spot in the virtual Facebook Live event, where winemaker Chris Brundrett and his wife Katharine will lead a guided tasting.

Kings County Distillery and Mr. Black Liqueur

Make a whiskey sour and an espresso martini in this virtual cocktail-making class coordinated by Inspired Spirits Consulting. Each ticket to the February 11 event includes a complete cocktail kit with all ingredients needed to make the drinks, entrance to the virtual class and more.

Darioush Winery

With the Olive Oil Amuse tasting package, you and your sweetie can sip three varietals of wine, taste olive oils and nosh on Persian-style pistachios while being guided by a sommelier. After ordering your tasting package, simply contact the winery to schedule a virtual guided tasting.

Decadent desserts

Chocolate Pizza Company

This isn't just any pizza and wings meal. Chocolate Pizza Company's chocolate pizzas can be customized with a romantic message and come with "peanut butter wings," milk or dark chocolate dipped potato chips. Snuggle in for a sweet take on some classic snack foods with this combo.

Cinnabon

From February 1-14, Cinnabon will offer a special sweet treat package featuring two classic cinnamon rolls and two cold brew iced coffees, delivered to your door through services like Doordash and Uber Eats.