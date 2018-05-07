Utz Quality Foods issues major recall of chips sold in over 30 states

share tweet pin email

Before you dive into a bowl of fresh guacamole, you may want to check you bag of tortilla chips — especially if you’re allergic to milk.

Utz Quality Foods has issued a multi-state recall of Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis Brand tortilla chips after discovering a potential contamination of a milk allergen not listed in the ingredients on the bags.

FDA Some bags of Golden Flakes Tortiyahs! were part of the recall.

While the Utz recall is unlikely to affect the majority of people who consume the contaminated chips, those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, according to the announcement listed on the FDA’s website.

No illnesses have been reported with this recall so far.

The company, which is based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, released a chart to help consumers identify which bags of chips were contaminated. It includes the name of the product, UPC codes and the expiration dates to look out for.

FDA

FDA

The bags of chips were sold in 32 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont and West Virginia.

Target, Publix and Kroger all sold bags that were part of the recall and, via their websites, announced the products that customers may have purchased from their stores recently. Customers in possession of any affected bags at home that are part of the recall can return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund or exchange of a different product.

This recall, though different in scale and type, comes just one month after more than 200 million eggs were recalled over salmonella fears, as well as romaine lettuce from Arizona being blamed for the worst E. Coli outbreak in years.