IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The 6 bestsellers everyone was shopping this month — all under $50

Use the TikTok tortilla hack to make chicken wraps and sweet crêpes

This genius folding technique layers the ingredients evenly throughout the wrap.

Joel Gamoran teaches viral tortilla hack taking TikTok by storm

Feb. 23, 202104:52
/ Source: TODAY
By Joel Gamoran

Chef Joel Gamoran is joining TODAY to share his two takes on the cooking trend that took social media by storm: the TikTok tortilla hack. He shows us how to make a crispy folded chicken wrap with brie cheese and a sweet and salty folded crêpe with bananas and potato chips.

Chicken and Brie Wrap
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chicken and Brie Wrap

Joel Gamoran

This folding technique layers the ingredients evenly throughout the wrap. This way you get to enjoy all the flavors in each and every bite. The combo of tangy honey mustard with grilled chicken, tart apples and creamy brie is perfect for this kind of wrap because it allows you to taste everything at once.

Sweet and Salty Crêpe Wrap
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sweet and Salty Crêpe Wrap

Joel Gamoran

I love contrast in cooking. The combination of salty flavors with sweet and tender textures with crunchy always gets my appetite going. Smooth cookie butter, rich dark chocolate, fruity bananas and crispy potato chips in a thin crêpe is my idea of pairing perfection.

Related

Food

FoodThis genius tortilla hack from TikTok makes meal prep easier than ever

If you like those easy recipes, you should also try these:

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cake
TODAY Illustration / Erica Chayes Wida
Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cake

Erica Chayes Wida
Mini Rice Cooker Chicken Curry
TODAY Illustration / Vivian Aronson
Get The Recipe

Mini Rice Cooker Chicken Curry

Vivian Aronson
Joel Gamoran