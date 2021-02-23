Use the TikTok tortilla hack to make chicken wraps and sweet crêpes

Chef Joel Gamoran is joining TODAY to share his two takes on the cooking trend that took social media by storm: the TikTok tortilla hack. He shows us how to make a crispy folded chicken wrap with brie cheese and a sweet and salty folded crêpe with bananas and potato chips.

This folding technique layers the ingredients evenly throughout the wrap. This way you get to enjoy all the flavors in each and every bite. The combo of tangy honey mustard with grilled chicken, tart apples and creamy brie is perfect for this kind of wrap because it allows you to taste everything at once.

I love contrast in cooking. The combination of salty flavors with sweet and tender textures with crunchy always gets my appetite going. Smooth cookie butter, rich dark chocolate, fruity bananas and crispy potato chips in a thin crêpe is my idea of pairing perfection.

