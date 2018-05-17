share tweet pin email

Sometimes, a meal can be a masterful showcase of your cooking skills. You meticulously pick out specific ingredients and pair them with rare spices. And, when you have the time, you're happy to spend hours chopping, mixing, sautéing and browning.

Other days, you just want to open your freezer or pantry, grab a few staples, and whip up easy meals that are loaded with flavor (and nutrients) and packed with taste.

Here to help is restaurateur Billy Dec, who's showing us how to concoct two deceptively simple dishes that will leave you and your taste buds satisfied.

This is a colorful, healthy and easy dinner dish. You can take the stir fry a step further and mix all of the ingredients, including the rice or noodles, together in the skillet for a quick fried rice or fried noodle dish. Just cook it approximately 2 to 3 minutes longer.

This dish makes use of just about every vegetable you can think of (or have on hand) in your fridge. You can mix and match the recipe's ingredients to taste. And the bacon gives it an extra smoky kick.