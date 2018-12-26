Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Siri Daly

TODAY's Siri Daly has the solution to all of those holiday leftovers. She's stopping by the TODAY kitchen to demonstrate how to make an easy make-ahead breakfast casserole with ham and vegetables, plus cheesy baked enchiladas with leftover turkey.

"One of my favorite things to do after Christmas dinner is to prepare a breakfast casserole with all the leftovers for the next morning," says Daly. "It couldn't be easier to cube some meat, roughly chop some vegetables and even utilize your leftover bread for a yummy, cheesy egg dish that all can enjoy the next day."

"There's only so many leftover turkey sandwiches one can handle after the holidays are over, which is why I love these turkey enchiladas so much!" she says."It uses up your leftovers in a unique, tasty and EASY way. Win, win!"

